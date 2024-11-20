UK’s biggest electric car charging network unveils plans to tackle ‘charge rage’

Mr Williamson says he doesn’t like the idea of his customers having to queue for EV chargers - Jamie Lorriman

The boss of Britain’s biggest electric vehicle (EV) charging network has vowed to cut queues and tackle “charge rage” with expansions of the company’s busiest sites.

Roy Williamson, executive chairman of Gridserve, said his company had doubled the number of chargers available at its Rugby and Wetherby services this year and is in the process of increasing capacity by 50pc in Exeter.

The three motorway stops are among the country’s busiest charging sites, triggering queues and heated exchanges between irate EV drivers and staff when a lack of chargers forces people to put up with long waits.

It has prompted warnings that Britain faces an epidemic of “charge rage” unless the problem is tackled. Carmakers and ministers also argue that a lack of infrastructure is holding people back from making the switch to electric.

Mr Williamson said Gridserve was now ramping up capacity “significantly faster than EV adoption” as the company races to address these worries.

The company has increased capacity at its Wetherby and Rugby sites from 12 high-powered chargers to 24 in the last three months. Meanwhile, it will have boosted the number at Exeter from 24 to 36 by the end of this year.

Gridserve is now accelerating the enhancement of its charging network in anticipation of a more widespread switch to EVs this decade - Jamie Lorriman

Mr Williamson told The Telegraph: “We don’t like the idea of our customers having to queue, so we are putting infrastructure in that will make sure they don’t have to.

“Of course there will still be peaks – nobody can invest to the absolute peak – but we try to make sure that the experience is at least predictable.”

The executive donned a high-vis jacket himself to help marshal drivers at Gridserve’s Exeter motorway stop during the recent half-term break.

Large numbers of families driving EVs pass through the outpost on their way to holidays in Cornwall and the South West.

“And the maximum anybody had to wait was something like seven minutes,” Mr Williamson said.

“But I fully accept that unless you make that time predictable and you assure people that somebody else isn’t going to grab their spot, then it can be a stressful experience, and that’s not what we want. That’s why we’re putting these big banks of chargers in.

“So it is still a problem, no question. But we are doing everything we can to resolve it.”

His comments come amid concerns that the growth in global sales of EVs have been slowing, with some countries such as Germany and Japan suffering declines following the withdrawal of subsidies.

In the UK, sales have continued to grow thanks to investment by fleet operators such as car leasing companies, but purchases by private individuals have been much weaker. A lack of adequate charging infrastructure has been cited as one reason for buyer reluctance.

Story Continues