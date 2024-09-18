At UK£1.70, Is Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) might not have the largest market cap around , it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the AIM, with a relatively tight range of UK£1.69 to UK£1.85. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cake Box Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Cake Box Holdings Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Cake Box Holdings’s ratio of 14.6x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 15.97x, which means if you buy Cake Box Holdings today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Cake Box Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Cake Box Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Cake Box Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Cake Box Holdings' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CBOX’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CBOX? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CBOX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CBOX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cake Box Holdings you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Cake Box Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

