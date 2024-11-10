UiPath Inc. (PATH)’s AI Ambitions: Can New Leadership Revive This Struggling Stock?

In This Article:
The Service Robotics Industry Is on the Move
The robotics industry was once considered to eat human jobs and replace them with machines. However, robotics is not about replacing humans but it’s about improving and automating human tasks to reduce time and improve task efficiency. The AI boom has accelerated the adoption of automation in organizations. Companies, especially after the launch of ChatGPT, have been relying on generative AI services. Now, we are experiencing robotics alongside AI, a revolutionary development. Hospitality, agriculture, professional cleaning, automotive, and medical are some of the biggest industries using robots.
According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the sales of professional service robots soared by 30% in 2023 worldwide. IFR’s statistics department registered over 205,000 robotics units in 2023, with the Asia-Pacific region recording the highest sales in the world. The Asia-Pacific region reported 80% of global robotics sales, accounting for almost 162,284 units.
The transportation and logistics service was among the markets with the highest robotics sales in 2023. The total units built for the application class transportation and logistics was approximately 113,000, up 35% year-over-year. The demand for the robotics industry is due to a shortage of skilled labour, as per the 2024 report by IFR. Elon Musk has been in the news since the launch of his company’s robotaxis. The robotaxis could be a game changer for robotics automation in outdoor environments.
Hospitality robots are another big thing in the robotics industry today. In 2023, more than 54,000 units were sold in the hospitality sector, with mobile guidance, information, and telepresence robots accounting for most of the robotics units. Sales for agricultural robots were 20,000, while cleaning robots reported sales of 12,000 units, up by 21% and 4%, respectively. Professional cleaning robots are mainly being used for floor cleaning, which represents nearly 70% of the total units sold in 2023. Medical remains another growing sector as medical robots soared by 36% to almost 6,100 units. The demand for surgery and diagnostics robots was the highest as they grew by 14% and 25% year-over-year.
The US Robotics Market
The United States remains the leader among the service and medical robot manufacturers. Nearly 199 companies are based out of the US, with 66% of them producing professional service robots, 27% consumer service robots, and 12% medical robots. China follows the US with 107 service and medical robot manufacturers, while Germany ranks third with 83 companies. Earlier this year, Bill Gates pointed out several “cutting-edge robotics startups and labs” that excite him, including three companies focused on developing humanoids. One of them is Agility Robotics which focuses on developing human-centric, multipurpose robots for logistics work.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ), Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSE:ROBO), and First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence & Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) are three of the well-known robotics ETFs. These ETFs have surged more than 37%, 20%, and 19% over the last 1 year, as of November 7. The average return of these ETFs is over 25% in the last 1 year, which is lower than the S&P 500 index returns of over 35% during the same period.
Our Methodology
For this list, we sifted through various ETFs and internet rankings covering robotics stocks to compile an initial list. We then selected the top robotics stocks that were the most popular among hedge funds and had a market capitalization of at least $1 billion, as of November 7. We ranked the top 8 stocks based on the number of hedge fund holders in Q2 2024 as per Insider Monkey’s database. The list is ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders.
UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29
UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is a well-known software as a service (SaaS) enterprise that offers robotic process automation and artificial intelligence software. UiPath automation services allow companies to streamline their business processes through advanced AI and machine learning technologies. The company has a subscription-based model, offering software solutions to over 10,810 customer accounts globally.
UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) has been one of the worst-performing growth stocks in 2024 as it has plunged over 45% this year, as of November 7. However, with the return of founder Daniel Dines in June, UiPath is looking to implement a new growth plan with a focus on combining its conventional robotic process automation (RPA) with agentic AI, meaning that the systems will perform tasks with no human intervention. The long-term prospects remain intact with developments in its automation platform via AI.
UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) expects its full-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) for fiscal 2025 between $1.665 billion and $1.670 billion, below expectations of $1.725 billion and $1.730 billion. The lower-than-expected ARR for fiscal 2025 has impacted investors’ sentiment. However, UiPath improved its annual recurring revenue to $1.551 billion in Q2, up by 19% year-over-year. In addition, the company targets larger enterprise clients, with 2,163 customers generating over $100,000 in ARR. These customers secure long-term revenue streams for UiPath.
UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) continues to work on its ability to scale its subscription-based model while investing in its AI-driven capabilities. The company is up against larger enterprise players like Microsoft and Salesforce, but its strategic collaborations with AWS, Google, and Microsoft improve its scalability and integration capabilities.
