UiPath Inc. (PATH)’s AI Ambitions: Can New Leadership Revive This Struggling Stock?

We recently published a list of 8 Most Promising Robotics Stocks According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) stands against other most promising robotics stocks according to hedge funds.

The Service Robotics Industry Is on the Move

The robotics industry was once considered to eat human jobs and replace them with machines. However, robotics is not about replacing humans but it’s about improving and automating human tasks to reduce time and improve task efficiency. The AI boom has accelerated the adoption of automation in organizations. Companies, especially after the launch of ChatGPT, have been relying on generative AI services. Now, we are experiencing robotics alongside AI, a revolutionary development. Hospitality, agriculture, professional cleaning, automotive, and medical are some of the biggest industries using robots.

According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the sales of professional service robots soared by 30% in 2023 worldwide. IFR’s statistics department registered over 205,000 robotics units in 2023, with the Asia-Pacific region recording the highest sales in the world. The Asia-Pacific region reported 80% of global robotics sales, accounting for almost 162,284 units.

The transportation and logistics service was among the markets with the highest robotics sales in 2023. The total units built for the application class transportation and logistics was approximately 113,000, up 35% year-over-year. The demand for the robotics industry is due to a shortage of skilled labour, as per the 2024 report by IFR. Elon Musk has been in the news since the launch of his company’s robotaxis. The robotaxis could be a game changer for robotics automation in outdoor environments.

Hospitality robots are another big thing in the robotics industry today. In 2023, more than 54,000 units were sold in the hospitality sector, with mobile guidance, information, and telepresence robots accounting for most of the robotics units. Sales for agricultural robots were 20,000, while cleaning robots reported sales of 12,000 units, up by 21% and 4%, respectively. Professional cleaning robots are mainly being used for floor cleaning, which represents nearly 70% of the total units sold in 2023. Medical remains another growing sector as medical robots soared by 36% to almost 6,100 units. The demand for surgery and diagnostics robots was the highest as they grew by 14% and 25% year-over-year.

The US Robotics Market

The United States remains the leader among the service and medical robot manufacturers. Nearly 199 companies are based out of the US, with 66% of them producing professional service robots, 27% consumer service robots, and 12% medical robots. China follows the US with 107 service and medical robot manufacturers, while Germany ranks third with 83 companies. Earlier this year, Bill Gates pointed out several “cutting-edge robotics startups and labs” that excite him, including three companies focused on developing humanoids. One of them is Agility Robotics which focuses on developing human-centric, multipurpose robots for logistics work.

