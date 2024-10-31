UFO Moviez India Ltd (BOM:539141) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth Amidst ...

Revenue: INR968 million in Q2 FY25, up from INR871 million in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA: INR102 million in Q2 FY25, down from INR177 million in Q2 FY24.

Net Income: Net loss of INR9 million in Q2 FY25 compared to a net profit of INR33 million in Q2 FY24.

Theatrical Revenue: Increased by 7% year on year.

Advertisement Revenue: Declined by 17% year on year.

Screen Network: Grew to 3,735 screens, a 13% year on year increase.

Consolidated Cash: INR998 million at the end of the quarter.

Net Cash: INR409 million after considering outstanding debt.

Release Date: October 30, 2024

Positive Points

UFO Moviez India Ltd (BOM:539141) reported an 11% year-on-year increase in total revenue, driven by a 7% increase in theatrical revenue and a 79% growth in the sale of products.

The advertisement screen network grew by 13% year-on-year, reaching 3,735 screens, which includes 2,122 multi-screen and 1,613 single-screen setups.

The company added 432 advertising screens over the past year, indicating expansion in their advertising reach.

Despite a challenging quarter, the company improved its EBITDA from INR66 million in Q1 FY25 to INR102 million in Q2 FY25.

UFO Moviez India Ltd (BOM:539141) maintained a strong cash position with consolidated cash at INR998 million and net cash at INR409 million after considering outstanding debt.

Negative Points

The company experienced a 17% year-on-year decline in advertisement revenue due to fewer tentpole releases and underperformance of several key films.

UFO Moviez India Ltd (BOM:539141) reported a net loss of INR9 million in Q2 FY25 compared to a net profit of INR33 million in Q2 FY24.

The EBITDA for H1 FY25 was significantly lower at INR168 million compared to INR340 million in H1 FY24, primarily due to lower advertisement revenues.

The advertisement revenue per screen showed a decline, with the number of minutes sold per show per ad screen at a low of 2.68 in H1 FY25.

The company faced challenges with high advertisement revenue sharing costs, which increased by 33% year-on-year, impacting profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the NCLT order mentioned in the press release and why the accounts are being reinstated now? A: The NCLT order was related to a merger scheme involving our 100% subsidiaries, aimed at simplifying our corporate structure. The effect was given immediately after the order in Q4 of last year. The reinstatement ensures an apple-to-apple comparison for financial statements, reflecting the merger's impact on last year's numbers.

