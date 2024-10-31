GuruFocus.com

UFO Moviez India Ltd (BOM:539141) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth Amidst ...

  • Revenue: INR968 million in Q2 FY25, up from INR871 million in Q2 FY24.

  • EBITDA: INR102 million in Q2 FY25, down from INR177 million in Q2 FY24.

  • Net Income: Net loss of INR9 million in Q2 FY25 compared to a net profit of INR33 million in Q2 FY24.

  • Theatrical Revenue: Increased by 7% year on year.

  • Advertisement Revenue: Declined by 17% year on year.

  • Screen Network: Grew to 3,735 screens, a 13% year on year increase.

  • Consolidated Cash: INR998 million at the end of the quarter.

  • Net Cash: INR409 million after considering outstanding debt.

Release Date: October 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • UFO Moviez India Ltd (BOM:539141) reported an 11% year-on-year increase in total revenue, driven by a 7% increase in theatrical revenue and a 79% growth in the sale of products.

  • The advertisement screen network grew by 13% year-on-year, reaching 3,735 screens, which includes 2,122 multi-screen and 1,613 single-screen setups.

  • The company added 432 advertising screens over the past year, indicating expansion in their advertising reach.

  • Despite a challenging quarter, the company improved its EBITDA from INR66 million in Q1 FY25 to INR102 million in Q2 FY25.

  • UFO Moviez India Ltd (BOM:539141) maintained a strong cash position with consolidated cash at INR998 million and net cash at INR409 million after considering outstanding debt.

Negative Points

  • The company experienced a 17% year-on-year decline in advertisement revenue due to fewer tentpole releases and underperformance of several key films.

  • UFO Moviez India Ltd (BOM:539141) reported a net loss of INR9 million in Q2 FY25 compared to a net profit of INR33 million in Q2 FY24.

  • The EBITDA for H1 FY25 was significantly lower at INR168 million compared to INR340 million in H1 FY24, primarily due to lower advertisement revenues.

  • The advertisement revenue per screen showed a decline, with the number of minutes sold per show per ad screen at a low of 2.68 in H1 FY25.

  • The company faced challenges with high advertisement revenue sharing costs, which increased by 33% year-on-year, impacting profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the NCLT order mentioned in the press release and why the accounts are being reinstated now? A: The NCLT order was related to a merger scheme involving our 100% subsidiaries, aimed at simplifying our corporate structure. The effect was given immediately after the order in Q4 of last year. The reinstatement ensures an apple-to-apple comparison for financial statements, reflecting the merger's impact on last year's numbers.

