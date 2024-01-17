Are Uchi Technologies Berhad (KLSE:UCHITEC) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Uchi Technologies Berhad fair value estimate is RM3.00

Current share price of RM3.77 suggests Uchi Technologies Berhad is potentially 26% overvalued

Analyst price target for UCHITEC is RM3.61, which is 21% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Uchi Technologies Berhad (KLSE:UCHITEC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM111.5m RM114.9m RM114.7m RM115.8m RM117.8m RM120.5m RM123.7m RM127.3m RM131.3m RM135.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.15% Est @ 0.96% Est @ 1.74% Est @ 2.28% Est @ 2.66% Est @ 2.93% Est @ 3.12% Est @ 3.25% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM101 RM93.3 RM84.0 RM76.5 RM70.1 RM64.6 RM59.8 RM55.5 RM51.6 RM48.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM704m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM136m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM1.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.9b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM673m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM1.4b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM3.8, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

KLSE:UCHITEC Discounted Cash Flow January 17th 2024

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Uchi Technologies Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.083. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Uchi Technologies Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electronic market.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Uchi Technologies Berhad, we've put together three further items you should consider:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for Uchi Technologies Berhad (2 can't be ignored!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does UCHITEC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business.

