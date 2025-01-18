Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER): Why Should You Buy This Growth Stock For The Next 5 Years?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 15 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next 5 Years. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stands against the other growth stocks.
Kevin Mahn, President & CIO at Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, recently appeared on CNBC on January 6 to discuss the current market momentum and emphasize the need for investors to be selective in 2025 to find growth opportunities. He highlighted that while the MAG7 have led the market recently, their leadership may not continue. Mahn referenced historical data, noting that since 1950, there have been nine instances where the market rallied by 20% or more, with the market rising in eight of those cases. However, he pointed out that gains in the following year averaged only 3.6%, indicating a need for careful selection. He also acknowledged recent market trends, including a decline in the S&P 500's performance and a potential shift in investor sentiment following events like the Santa Claus Rally.
He predicted a path of lower interest rates, expecting 50 basis points of cuts this year instead of the previously anticipated 100 basis points. Mahn suggested that this environment would create favorable conditions for stocks and bonds but urged investors to diversify beyond mega-cap tech stocks into sectors like biotech and aerospace. Earlier on January 3 as well, Mahn noted that after two consecutive years of gains, a third year of strong performance appears unlikely. He remarked that it seems the Grinch got in the way of the Santa Claus rally this year.
He also addressed concerns from investors tempted to time the market or sell their holdings. He warned against trying to time the market, describing it as often futile. Instead, he advocated for rebalancing portfolios to align with long-term goals and risk tolerance. He suggested that the economic landscape is changing, with lower interest rates and stagnant economic growth expected moving forward. Mahn advised investors to take profits from sectors that previously led the market and consider reallocating those funds into different areas poised for future growth. He highlighted biotech as a promising sector, noting bipartisan agreement on the need to lower drug prices. This shift could lead large-cap pharmaceutical companies to seek new revenue sources, making smaller biotech firms attractive.
Methodology
We first sifted through online rankings, and internet lists to compile a list of the top growth stocks to buy for the next 5 years. We then selected the stocks with high 5-year revenue growth and high analysts' upside potential. From those we picked 15 stocks that were the most popular among elite hedge funds and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q3 2024.
A close up view of a hand holding a smartphone, using a ride sharing app.
Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 136
5-Year Revenue CAGR: 26.31%
Upside Potential as of January 15: 34.73%
Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is a technology company that operates a platform that connects consumers with service providers globally. It operates through 3 segments which include Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. It provides flexible and cost-effective transportation options to its customers, eliminating the need for personal vehicle ownership.
The company is poised for growth in 2025, driven by its sustainable and technological innovations. It's accelerating its transition to an electric and zero-emission platform, evidenced by a 16% increase in gross bookings in Q3 2024. This commitment is further solidified by initiatives like expanding EV-only ride options, AI-powered driver support, and a focus on eco-friendly delivery practices. Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) aims for a fully electric and zero-emission platform by 2040. The company is also capitalizing on the autonomous driving wave through partnerships like the one with NVIDIA for AI-powered simulation.
This, together with a $1.5 billion share repurchase program, has boosted investor confidence in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER). Analysts are bullish on the company, with Wolfe Research raising its price target to $92 and MarketBeat highlighting the potential for 40% share price growth. Major brokerages also recognize its growth potential, adding it to their high-conviction lists.
Overall UBER ranks 3rd on our list of the best growth stocks to buy for the next 5 years.
