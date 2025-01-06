With shares trading down at 25% of their 52-week high, Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER, Financial) is shaking up value investors. Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Uber's growth trajectory make a compelling case for long-term wealth compounding, which Wall Street Analysts are already taking note of by assigning a"strong buy" rating, predicting an upside potential of 40% over the current price.

Uber Shares Dip--Is This the Perfect Buy-In Moment?

Tech companies often achieve market dominance when they become part of everyday vernacular. Uber fits this model, demonstrating resilience and growth in its financial and operational performance, and displays an example of resilience and growth. In the last 12 months, gross bookings have climbed 16% to $41 billion, particularly of note for its delivery segment, which earned $18.7 billion in gross bookings, a strong uptick of 17% year over year.

Uber's expanding user base is a proven source of tech valuation fuel. The number of monthly active users grew 13 percent from the prior year to 161 million in Q3 2024, up from 142 million in Q3 2023. This consistent user growth underscores Uber's ability to capture market share despite intensifying competition, including from Alphabet (GOOG, Financial).

Uber's current valuation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for savvy investors. However, the underlying metrics indicate the potential for a big move higher as concerns about the pressures of competitive pressures affect the stock price. With a strong foundation established, Uber looks well positioned to hold down an industry number one spot and return solid returns to shareholders over the long term.

All of this fits nicely into a roadmap for past multi-baggers, which should make it a name to watch very closely.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

