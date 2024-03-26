Uber offering car seats for kids: Ride-share giant launches new program in 2 US cities

Uber has launched a new service to assist parents on-the-go and it's a total game changer.

The ride-sharing company has teamed up with car seat company, Nuna, to provide Nuna RAVA car seats for families in need of transportation in New York City and Los Angeles.

Uber Car Seat rides remove the burden of having to lug around a child's chair when trying to get around town. The seats are immediately available for children between 5 and 65 pounds in the two cities, but only one per ride.

If you're interested in booking a family ride, Uber is offering $10 off two Uber Car Seat rides with code CARSEAT2024. The discount is valid from March 26 to April 21.

And if you're in New York, Uber has some added discounts for families interested in visiting places like Union Sqaure Play and The Wonder during spring break. (Offer terms and conditions apply, so see the app for details.)

How to book an Uber Car Seat ride

Booking an Uber Car Seat ride is easy. Here are the steps:

Open the app and set your pickup and drop off location

Select your vehicle type

Select the Car Seat option

Make sure the $10 car seat surcharge has been applied to your total price

What else to know about Uber's new service

Here are some additional details important for understanding Uber's new Car Seat service.

For those interested in using the service who do not live in either New York City or Los Angles, Uber has a waitlist where you can request to be notified once the service expands to your city.

Rates for Uber Car Seat are the same as UberX in NYC, plus a $10 surcharge.

Nuna RAVA seat can be used in rear-facing or forward-facing positions for children up to 65 pounds.

You cannot book more than one car seat per car.

