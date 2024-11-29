Uber and Lyft drivers say Waymo's robotaxis are hurting their earnings in Phoenix and LA

Uber and Lyft drivers in Phoenix and Los Angeles said robotaxis had made their gigs even more competitive. Matt York/AP

Uber and Lyft drivers in Phoenix and LA have said driverless taxis are hurting their earnings.

They said Waymo One robotaxis were making their gigs even more competitive.

Regulatory hurdles and safety concerns could slow the growth of the robotaxi industry.

Some Uber and Lyft drivers have said the driverless taxis operating in their markets are driving down their earnings.

Jason D., a 50-year-old Uber driver in Phoenix, told Business Insider it had become harder to make money in recent years because of increased competition with other drivers, lower fares, fewer tips from riders, and higher operating costs. Now, he said, the rollout of Waymo One robotaxis has made this problem even worse.

"Driverless taxis are flooding an already competitive Phoenix market and taking money from human drivers," said Jason, who drives full time and asked that his last name not be included for fear of professional repercussions.

Several companies are competing for a share of the US robotaxi market. But Waymo One, Alphabet's autonomous taxi service, announced in August that it was providing more than 100,000 paid rides weekly in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Phoenix. Waymo One also plans to expand to Atlanta and Austin early next year and is set to be facilitated through the Uber app. While the robotaxi industry could be slowed by regulatory hurdles and safety concerns, ride-hailing experts previously told BI that growing adoption would probably hurt Uber and Lyft drivers' earnings in the years to come. Some drivers told BI this was already happening.

To be sure, it's unclear how much robotaxis such as Waymo One's are currently impacting drivers' earnings. Carl Benedikt Frey, a professor of AI and work at the Oxford Internet Institute, previously told BI there was little evidence that the vehicles had had a significant impact on Uber and Lyft drivers' earnings so far. But he added that as more robotaxis hit the road and fare prices come down, he'd expect drivers' income to take a hit.

"As the technology gets better and cheaper, drivers will feel it in their wallets," Frey said. "We've seen this movie before: When Uber first showed up, it reduced traditional taxi drivers' earnings by about 10%."

Waymo and Uber didn't respond to requests for comment from BI. In February, an Uber spokesperson told BI the company hadn't seen any significant impacts on drivers' earnings in Phoenix and Las Vegas, the two cities where Uber had autonomous-vehicle partnerships at the time.

