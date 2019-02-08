After Uber bought Jump, people started riding bikes instead of ordering cars

Twitter More

It's been a year since the bright red Jump electric-assist bikes started popping up around San Francisco streets. It's also been a year since you could rent the e-bikes through the Uber app as part of a bike-sharing pilot program for the ride-hailing app.

In those 12 months a lot went down: Uber bought Jump, Jump launched e-scooters in some cities, and Uber vowed to become the "Amazon of transportation." Jump crunched the numbers and found its year in San Francisco was just as busy as Uber's.

Jump released numbers Friday that show 63,000 riders in SF took more than 625,000 trips, covering more than 1.6 million miles. San Francisco limited the number of bicycles to 250 until it doubled the fleet size in October 2018. The bicycles can be locked to any rack or post and don't require a dock. Read more...

