UAE Ranks Below Other Gulf States in World’s Top Destinations for Work Visas

This article explores the UAE's status as a premier destination for expatriates seeking work visas, and highlights why it is ranked as one of the best countries in the world for foreign professionals. Read our free report 50 Best Work Visa Countries for Expats in the World for an extensive list.

The United Arab Emirates is a prime spot for expats looking for job opportunities abroad. Thanks to its booming economy, enticing tax benefits, and high living standards, the UAE is often seen as one of the top countries for securing a work visa. To understand why the UAE is held in such high regard, let's examine various factors such as economic performance, taxation, quality of life, and expatriate population.

Is the UAE the Best Work Visa Country in the World?

Pixabay/Public Domain

Economic Performance

The UAE exhibits a strong and diverse economy, with significant contributions from sectors such as oil and gas, tourism, aviation, and financial services. As per their government website, the oil and gas sector alone possesses 6.7% of the global proven oil reserves, which amounts to 97.8 billion barrels, and it also has 3.5% of the world's confirmed gas reserves, totaling 6,091 billion cubic meters. According to the World Bank, the UAE's GDP growth rate was 7.9% in 2022, indicating a stable and expanding economy. Additionally, the country showed a low unemployment rate last year, hovering around 3%, which reflects a healthy job market with ample opportunities for both locals and expatriates.

Taxation Policies

One of the most compelling reasons for the UAE's attractiveness is its tax policy. The UAE imposes a 0% personal income tax on residents, making it an appealing destination for professionals seeking to maximize their earnings. This tax-free income policy stands in stark contrast to many other countries, where personal income tax rates can be substantial. For instance, in comparison, Germany has a top marginal PIT rate of 45%, and Canada’s is 33%. This lucrative tax advantage allows expatriates in the UAE to save more of their income and enjoy a higher standard of living.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Out: 15 Best Places to Retire in Canada on a Budget Read Next: Cheapest AI Stock with 100x Return Potential

Quality of Life

The UAE offers a high quality of life, with modern infrastructure, world-class healthcare, and excellent educational institutions. Cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi are known for their cosmopolitan lifestyles, offering a wide range of amenities, recreational activities, and cultural experiences. The UAE ranks high in the UNDP’s Human Development Insights Index (HDI), with a score of 0.937 in 2022, placing it in the 'very high human development' category. This reflects the country’s commitment to ensuring a high standard of living for its residents.

Expatriate Population

The UAE is home to a large and diverse expatriate community. As of 2023, expatriates make up approximately 88.5% of the UAE's population. This significant expatriate presence is a testament to the country's welcoming attitude towards foreign workers and its ability to provide a conducive environment for professionals from around the world. The UAE's immigration policies are designed to attract skilled workers, with various visa options available, including the recently introduced Golden Visa, which offers long-term residency to investors, entrepreneurs, and specialized talents.

Competitive Advantage

Unlike most sought-after countries, the UAE's competitive advantage lies in its lenient visa policies, allowing individuals to job hunt even on a visit visa. However, it is essential to note that a work permit must be obtained to commence the employment, as it is illegal to work on a tourist visa. While many countries require a job offer before granting entry, the UAE's flexible approach provides a distinct edge for job seekers. This leverage drastically reduces the bureaucratic hurdles faced by potential expats, enabling them to explore opportunities firsthand and engage directly with employers.

Overall UAE is an attractive destination for expats and ranks 11th on our list of the 50 Best Work Visa Countries for Expats in the World. However, other countries in the region such as Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain ranked higher than UAE in our list of the in World's Top Destinations for Work Visas. You can check out the complete rankings here.

More From Insider Monkey:

Disclosure: None. Is the UAE the Best Work Visa Country in the World? was originally published on Insider Monkey.