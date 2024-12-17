U.S. Retail Sales Surge 0.7% in November, Beating Projections as Consumers Power Economic Momentum

Driven by the robustness in motor vehicle purchases and steady consumer spending, the Commerce Department announced Tuesday that U.S. retail sales increased 0.7% in November, surpassing economists' projections.

October's growth matched an upwardly corrected 0.5% gain. Polling economists by Reuters, they projected a 0.5% increase for November, ranging from a 0.1% drop to a 1.0% increase. Supported by a strong labor market with historically low layoffs and a consistent pay rise, the retail sales performance points to continuous momentum in the economy as the year ends. Strong consumer activity also came from strong household balance sheets backed by historic stock market highs and rising housing values.

Notwithstanding a late Thanksgiving that drove Cyber Monday into December and less favorable seasonal conditions, the report shows a good beginning to the Christmas shopping season.Federal Reserve policymakers start a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday; markets expect a 25-basis-point interest rate cut on Wednesday, thereby marking the third decrease since the central bank started loosening monetary policy in September.

Its important to note that the SPDR ETF Trust (SPY) tracking the S&P 500, was up a modest 0.43%.

