U.S. Markets Faltered as NASDAQ Dropped 0.88%, Led by NVIDIA and Tesla Losses

U.S. stock markets closed down Tuesday, with declines in the Technology, Consumer Goods, and Consumer Services sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.07 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 0.43 percent, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite shed 0.88 percent.

On the Dow, Nike Inc. (NKE, Financial) up 1.37% to $75.67, followed by Chevron Corp. (CVX, Financial) up 1.24%. Meanwhile, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA, Financial) dropped 2.33%.

The S&P 500 saw its top performers, Moderna, APA Corporation, and Marathon Petroleum Corp, which gained 2.99% and 2.88%. However, Tesla Inc. (TSLA, Financial) and Amentum Holdings LLC tumbled 5.7% and 3.25%, respectively.

On the NASDAQ Composite, Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd (BDMD) surged 623.81%, and Aptorum Group Ltd and Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc each had triple-digit percentage gains. However, Energous Corp (WATT) plunged 61.8%.

February gold futures rose 0.79 per cent to $2,638.69 per ounce and crude oil prices, February WTI crude edged higher by 1.10 per cent to $71.77 a barrel.

Traders battled through a mixed session. Advanced stocks outnumbered those in the red on the NYSE by 1,749 to 1,045. But 1,567 outpaced the losses, with 1,707 going down against 1,576. The CBOE Volatility Index slipped 0.29 per cent to 17.35, a periodic indicator of market anxiety.

