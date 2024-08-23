U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.51%

Investing.com – U.K. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Industrial Transportation, General Retailers and Chemicals sectors led shares higher.

At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 rose 0.51%.

The best performers of the session on the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 were JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD), which rose 5.22% or 7.40 points to trade at 149.25 at the close. Meanwhile, B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BMEB) added 3.08% or 13.50 points to end at 452.50 and Antofagasta PLC (LON:ANTO) was up 2.68% or 49.00 points to 1,878.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRON), which fell 7.10% or 36.30 points to trade at 474.70 at the close. Sage Group PLC (LON:SGE) declined 2.00% or 20.30 points to end at 996.20 and Relx PLC (LON:REL) was down 0.60% or 21.00 points to 3,499.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the London Stock Exchange by 1155 to 600 and 719 ended unchanged.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.07% or 26.85 to $2,543.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.47% or 1.80 to hit $74.81 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 2.31% or 1.78 to trade at $79.00 a barrel.

GBP/USD was up 0.82% to 1.32, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.21% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.67% at 100.72.

Related Articles

U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.51%

Musk's SpaceX testing breakthrough tech in risky spacewalk

Anthropic says California AI bill's benefits likely outweigh costs