U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.03%

Investing.com – U.K. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the General Retailers, Food Producers and Food&Drug Retailers sectors led shares higher.

At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 gained 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 were JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD), which rose 10.69% or 13.70 points to trade at 141.85 at the close. Meanwhile, Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) added 2.00% or 6.80 points to end at 346.60 and Frasers Group PLC (LON:FRAS) was up 1.90% or 16.00 points to 860.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Legal&General Group PLC (LON:LGEN), which fell 2.81% or 6.50 points to trade at 224.50 at the close. Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) declined 1.94% or 8.00 points to end at 405.30 and Anglo American PLC (LON:AAL) was down 1.80% or 41.00 points to 2,236.50.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the London Stock Exchange by 882 to 829 and 757 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) rose to 5-year highs; up 2.00% or 6.80 to 346.60.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.12% or 28.60 to $2,518.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.88% or 1.35 to hit $73.28 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.85% or 1.41 to trade at $77.46 a barrel.

GBP/USD was unchanged 0.02% to 1.31, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.35% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.43% at 101.34.

