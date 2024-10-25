U.S. Employment Figures Due Next Week





Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) (Q3) EPS of $1.86, compared to $1.63 in the prior-year quarter.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) (Q3) EPS of $1.04, compared to 92 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) (Q3) EPS of $1.14, compared to $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (T.CFX) (Q3) EPS for loss of nine cents, compared to loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (T.PSK) (Q3) EPS of 35 cents, compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P Case-Shiller home price index (Sept.)

Consumer confidence (Oct.)

Job openings (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (Q2) EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.55 in the prior-year quarter.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) (Q3) EPS of $2.58, compared to $2.33 in the prior-year quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) (Q3) EPS of 71 cents, compared to 53 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

First National Financial Corporation (T.FN) (Q3) EPS of 96 cents, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Gibson Energy Inc. (T.GEI) (Q3) EPS of 34 cents, compared to 38 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.HPS.A) (Q3) EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.98 in the prior-year quarter.

New Gold Inc. (T.NGD) (Q3) EPS of four cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Precision Drilling Corporation (T.PD) (Q3) EPS of $2.35, compared to $1.44 in the prior-year quarter.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (T.TCW) (Q3) EPS of 11 cents, compared to eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead



ADP employment (Oct.)

GDP (Oct.)

Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (Oct.)

Advanced retail inventories (Oct.)

Advanced wholesale inventories (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) (Q1) EPS of $3.08, compared to $2.99 in the prior-year quarter.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) (Q3) EPS of $1.98, compared to 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) (Q3) EPS of $5.17, compared to $4.39 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Acadian Timber Corp. (T.ADN) (Q2) EPS of 19 cents, compared to 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T.AEM) (Q3) EPS of $1.39, compared to $1.48 in the prior-year quarter.

Athabasca Oil Corporation (T.ATH) (Q3) EPS of 24 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (T.BHC) (Q3) EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.07 in the prior-year quarter.

Capital Power Corporation (T.CPX) (Q3) EPS of one dollar, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dayforce Inc. (T.DAY) (Q3) EPS of 59 cents, compared to 66 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

