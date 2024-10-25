U.S. Employment Figures Due Next Week

Monday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) (Q3) EPS of $1.86, compared to $1.63 in the prior-year quarter.
Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) (Q3) EPS of $1.04, compared to 92 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) (Q3) EPS of $1.14, compared to $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (T.CFX) (Q3) EPS for loss of nine cents, compared to loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (T.PSK) (Q3) EPS of 35 cents, compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
S&P Case-Shiller home price index (Sept.)
Consumer confidence (Oct.)
Job openings (Oct.)
Featured Earnings
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (Q2) EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.55 in the prior-year quarter.
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) (Q3) EPS of $2.58, compared to $2.33 in the prior-year quarter.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) (Q3) EPS of 71 cents, compared to 53 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
First National Financial Corporation (T.FN) (Q3) EPS of 96 cents, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Gibson Energy Inc. (T.GEI) (Q3) EPS of 34 cents, compared to 38 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.HPS.A) (Q3) EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.98 in the prior-year quarter.
New Gold Inc. (T.NGD) (Q3) EPS of four cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.
Precision Drilling Corporation (T.PD) (Q3) EPS of $2.35, compared to $1.44 in the prior-year quarter.
Trican Well Service Ltd. (T.TCW) (Q3) EPS of 11 cents, compared to eight cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
ADP employment (Oct.)
GDP (Oct.)
Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (Oct.)
Advanced retail inventories (Oct.)
Advanced wholesale inventories (Oct.)
Featured Earnings
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) (Q1) EPS of $3.08, compared to $2.99 in the prior-year quarter.
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) (Q3) EPS of $1.98, compared to 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) (Q3) EPS of $5.17, compared to $4.39 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Acadian Timber Corp. (T.ADN) (Q2) EPS of 19 cents, compared to 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T.AEM) (Q3) EPS of $1.39, compared to $1.48 in the prior-year quarter.
Athabasca Oil Corporation (T.ATH) (Q3) EPS of 24 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (T.BHC) (Q3) EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.07 in the prior-year quarter.
Capital Power Corporation (T.CPX) (Q3) EPS of one dollar, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Dayforce Inc. (T.DAY) (Q3) EPS of 59 cents, compared to 66 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Weekly Jobless Claims (ending Oct. 25)
Personal income (Oct.)
Personal spending (Oct.)
New home sales (Sept.)
Pending Home Sales (Sept.)
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) (Q2) EPS of $1.54, compared to $1.46 in the prior-year quarter.
Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) (Q1) EPS of $1.14, compared to 85 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) (Q3) EPS of $3.73, compared to $3.39 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (Aug.) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer—measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours—increased by 32,800 (+0.2%) in July, following a decline in June (-22,900; -0.1%) and five consecutive monthly increases from January to May.
GDP (Aug.) Real gross domestic product rose 0.2% in July as increases in both services-producing industries and goods-producing industries drove the growth.
Akita Drilling Ltd. (T.AKT.A) (Q2) EPS for gain of nine cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.
AltaGas Ltd. (T.ALA) (Q3) EPS of nine cents, compared to 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Baytex Energy Corp. (T.BTE) (Q3) EPS of 21 cents, compared to 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T.CNQ) (Q3) EPS of 94 cents, compared to 88 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Centerra Gold Inc. (T.CG) (Q3) EPS of 20 cents, compared to 23 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Cogeco Communications Inc. (T.CCA) (Q3) EPS of $2.01, compared to $2.45 in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
U.S. Employment Report (Oct.)
S&P final U.S. manufacturing PMI (Oct.)
Construction spending (Sept.)
ISM manufacturing (Oct.)
Auto Sales (Oct.)
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) (Q3) EPS of $1.95, compared to $2.27 in the prior-year quarter.
Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) (Q3) EPS of $2.71 compared to $3.05 in the prior-year quarter.
Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (Q3) EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.08 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada