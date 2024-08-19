Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,100.29
    +45.68 (+0.20%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,559.50
    +5.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • DOW

    40,773.44
    +113.68 (+0.28%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7322
    +0.0010 (+0.14%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.78
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    79,574.02
    -2,229.02 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,530.90
    -6.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,149.07
    +7.15 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8860
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,634.59
    +2.87 (+0.02%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.39
    +0.59 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,345.30
    +33.89 (+0.41%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,388.62
    -674.05 (-1.77%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6624
    -0.0003 (-0.05%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS STEADY AS COUNTDOWN TO JACKSON HOLE BEGINS

The question for investors isn't whether the Fed will lower rates in September, but by how much

U.S. customer activity boosting transatlantic shipping, Hapag-Lloyd says

Reuters
·1 min read
The container ship Tirua Hapag-Lloyd enters New York Harbor in New York

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Restocking and a rush to fill up inventories ahead of the expiry of labour contracts at the end of September are supporting high transatlantic container shipments into the United States, the head of Germany's Hapag-Lloyd said in an online news briefing on Monday.

"There is some temptation by customers to bring in goods ahead of the labour contract expiry on September 30," said CEO Rolf Habben Jansen, who heads the world's fifth-biggest container liner.

"We see U.S. inventory levels getting back to normal, last year, they were down off the back of higher interest rates and they're now being built back up," he added, ruling out election-related manoeuvres by customers this year when specifically asked.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray)