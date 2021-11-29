Canada markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,125.90
    -487.30 (-2.25%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,594.62
    -106.84 (-2.27%)
     

  • DOW

    34,899.34
    -905.06 (-2.53%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7844
    +0.0024 (+0.31%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    71.12
    +2.97 (+4.36%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    72,912.43
    +3,392.45 (+4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,429.36
    -26.05 (-1.79%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,794.40
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,245.94
    -85.52 (-3.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    -0.1630 (-9.91%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    16,217.75
    +166.75 (+1.04%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    28.62
    +10.04 (+54.04%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,044.03
    -266.34 (-3.64%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    28,309.23
    -442.39 (-1.54%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6953
    +0.0048 (+0.70%)
     

U.S. Commerce chief to make pitch for chips funding in Michigan

David Shepardson
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will on Monday make a pitch in Michigan for Congress to approve $52 billion to expand U.S. semiconductor manufacturing even as it continues to review data on the chips market from companies around the world.

Raimondo is visiting a United Auto Workers local hall and meeting with Michigan politicians, officials from General Motors Co, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis on the chips push.

Detroit's Big Three automakers and other global automakers have been forced to cut production and even make some vehicles without features like heated seats or digital speedometers because of semiconductor shortage.

In September, the Commerce Department issued a request for information on the chips market to automakers, chip companies and others, saying the information would boost supply-chain transparency, and set a Nov. 8 deadline to respond.

Raimondo told reporters more than 150 firms "including many companies in Asia" voluntarily submitted data to the department. "We're very pleased with the volume of response," Raimondo said. "These are extremely detailed and we're still evaluating the quality of the submissions."

Raimondo said it will be "several more weeks" before the department will offer its assessment. She also expects to share a high-level summary but pledged to protect confidential company data.

She added it is too soon to say if the department will need to invoke compulsory measures to get additional data: "It's still an option."

On Nov. 17, House and Senate leaders said they will negotiate seeking final agreement on a bill to boost U.S. technology competitiveness with China and semiconductor manufacturing. The Senate-approved legislation would award $52 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and authorize $190 billion to strengthen U.S. technology and research.

"We need the House to pass its version of the CHIPS Act," Raimondo plans to say Monday in a separate Detroit Economic Club appearance according to excerpts released by her office. "China, Taiwan, the EU, and so many others are all moving forward, while the United States is playing catch up. We cannot afford to fall behind."

Raimondo will add the United States needs "our partners and allies to maintain a strong global supply chain and address this shortage. That’s why Commerce is pursuing strategies like 'nearshoring' and 'friendshoring,' so like-minded partners are integrated into our supply chains."

Last week, Samsung Electronics said it had picked Taylor, Texas as the location for a new $17 billion plant to make advanced chips.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How have Australia’s international travel rules changed in response to Omicron?

    We explain what border restrictions have changed and what the new Covid variant means for visa holders planning to travel to Australia

  • Nuclear talks resume as West asks whether Iran is serious or stalling

    World powers and Iran will gather in Vienna on Monday to try to salvage their 2015 nuclear deal, but with Tehran sticking to its tough stance and Western powers increasingly frustrated, hopes of a breakthrough appear slim. Diplomats say time is running low to resurrect the pact, which then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, angering Iran and dismaying the other powers involved - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. Six rounds of indirect talks were held between April and June.

  • Daniel Sturridge in for wild ride in face of logistical challenges facing Perth Glory

    The club’s four-state, eight-match road trip is under way and not without drama around the former Liverpool striker

  • Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes

    When the Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday over whether Mississippi can ban abortions after 15 weeks, the justices will be focused on an issue that has dominated the term. Not only is there Mississippi’s call to overrule Roe v. Wade, but justices are already considering a Texas law banning abortion at roughly six weeks and written to make it difficult to mount legal challenges against it. The justices won't be writing on a blank slate as they consider the future of abortion rights in the U.S. They have had a lot to say about abortion over the years — in opinions, votes, Senate confirmation testimony and elsewhere.

  • WRAPUP 2-Japan to bar foreign visitors as Omicron worries grow globally

    Japan, the world's third-biggest economy, will close its borders to all foreigners, while Australia's plans to re-open to skilled migrants were also in doubt as nations scrambled on Monday to rein in the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Markets regained some composure as investors await more details of the variant following a freefall last week after news of its emergence ignited fears that fresh curbs could upend a nascent economic revival from a two-year pandemic.

  • Merriam-Webster chooses vaccine as the 2021 word of the year

    NEW YORK (AP) — With an expanded definition to reflect the times, Merriam-Webster has declared an omnipresent truth as its 2021 word of the year: vaccine. “This was a word that was extremely high in our data every single day in 2021,” Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor-at-large, told The Associated Press ahead of Monday's announcement. “It really represents two different stories. One is the science story, which is this remarkable speed with which the vaccines were developed. But there's

  • LeBron has 33 points, Lakers beat Pistons in calm rematch

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 33 points, nine assists and no confrontations with Isaiah Stewart in the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 25 points and nine assists, and Anthony Davis added 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers. They returned to .500 with their second win over Detroit in eight days. Los Angeles once again failed to pull away from a struggling opponent, but still beat the Pistons at Staples Center for the f

  • Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

    Before last year's presidential election, Facebook ads targeting Latino voters described Joe Biden as a communist. During his inauguration, another conspiracy theory spread online and on Spanish-language radio warning that a brooch worn by Lady Gaga signaled Biden was working with shadowy, leftist figures abroad.

  • U.S. Commerce chief to make pitch for chips funding in Michigan

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will on Monday make a pitch in Michigan for Congress to approve $52 billion to expand U.S. semiconductor manufacturing even as it continues to review data on the chips market from companies around the world. Raimondo is visiting a United Auto Workers local hall and meeting with Michigan politicians, officials from General Motors Co, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis on the chips push. Detroit's Big Three automakers and other global automakers have been forced to cut production and even make some vehicles without features like heated seats or digital speedometers because of semiconductor shortage.

  • First Helium Secures Over 276,000 Acres on Highly Prospective Option Land Block

    Company Expects to Confirm Drill-Ready Helium Locations for the First Quarter of 2022

  • Jeito Capital co-leads $156 million oversubscribed Series B financing in Quell Therapeutics

    Jeito Capital co-leads $156 million oversubscribed Series B financing in Quell Therapeutics Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Tregs) cell therapies for serious medical conditions driven by the immune system.Jeito continues to build a strong portfolio of companies with groundbreaking therapies in areas of high unmet need. Paris, France, 29 November 2021 – Jeito Capital (“Jeito”), a leading independent private equity firm dedicated to biotech and biophar

  • Aboriginal heritage alliance to advise Australian government on law reform

    Indigenous advisers hoping to protect sacred sites to a national standard say they have ‘brief pause for hope’ after Rio Tinto’s destruction of caves at Juukan Gorge

  • Baltic lawmakers meet Taiwan's Tsai, stepping up cooperation

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Lawmakers from all three Baltic states met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday in a sign of further cooperation between European Union nations and Taiwan. It is the first joint visit to Taiwan by members of parliament from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, Tsai said. She welcomed the lawmakers, who are attending the 2021 Open Parliament Forum, hosted by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. China claims Taiwan is its own territory and rejects any attempts by the se

  • Cyber Monday TV deals are ridiculously good: Save on Samsung, TCL, Sony, LG and more

    Cyber Monday TV deals are available at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, Target, Walmart and more. Save hundreds on a new TV with these great savings.

  • You can get Coach purses as low as $80 during Cyber Monday—here are the best Coach deals to shop

    During Coach Cyber Monday sales, get iconic Coach purses, wristlets and more at huge markdowns at Coach, Coach Outlet, Nordstrom and more.

  • The best 150+ deals you can get at Walmart this Cyber Monday—Save on AirPods, Samsung TVs and more

    Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 deals are here. Shop the best sales on Samsung, iRobot, Apple AirPods, Apple iPhones, TVs, headphones, air fryers and more.

  • St-Georges to Expand Work on Julie & Manicougan Projects in 2022

    Montréal - TheNewswire - November 29, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to provide a recap of the exploration work conducted on its Québec North Shor...

  • Shop incredible savings this Cyber Monday at Best Buy—save on Apple, Samsung, and more

    The Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 sale is finally here. Today, you can save on laptops, gaming and appliances. We've rounded up the best ones available.

  • Fantasy Football: Week 12 recap and analysis

    Dalton Del Don runs through all the fantasy fallout of Week 12, including the Rams losing their third straight.

  • PowerTap partners with Capstone Green Energy (CGRN: Nasdaq) on Strategic Licensing and Contract Manufacturing Agreement

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a strategic manufacturing and licensing agreement with California-based Capstone Green Energy (CGRN:Nasdaq) for the prototype manufacturing of PowerTap's proprietary 3rd generation hydrogen production and dispensing station (the "PowerTap Unit"). Each PowerTap Unit is m