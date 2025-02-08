Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) the Biggest Agriculture Stock in 2025?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 15 Biggest Agriculture Stocks in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) stands against the other agriculture stocks. We also discuss the increase in technology adoption in the industry to improve operations in agriculture and farming.
The agriculture sector is crucial for food security and economic stability. It extends beyond farm businesses to include other farm-related industries in the United States. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, agriculture, food, and related industries contributed over $1.5 trillion to the American economy in 2023, representing 5.5% of the GDP.
The output of farm businesses stood at $222.3 billion, or 0.8% of the GDP. However, economists believe agriculture's overall contribution is much higher than this figure because numerous players in various sectors rely on agricultural inputs and contribute added value to the economy.
According to McKinsey, the global food and agribusiness industry is valued at over $5 trillion, and given current trends, this number is expected to rise further. By 2050, caloric demand is projected to grow by 70%, while crop demand for human consumption and animal feed is forecast to soar by at least 100%.
The surge in population worldwide continues to lead to an increased demand for food, necessitating innovative agricultural practices. Recent trends have highlighted a shift toward the adoption of technology in agriculture and farming, which aims to enhance sustainable production.
A 2024 survey by a leading consultancy firm has revealed a growing trend among farmers for technology adoption, with a 3 percent increase since 2022 in farmers who are using or are willing to adopt digital technology to improve operations. North America continues to lead agricultural technology adoption, while Latin America experienced the fastest rate of growth – 10% – between 2022 and 2024.
The United States has the highest rate of technology adoption, with 61% of the farmers using or willing to adopt digital agronomy, and 51% for precision agriculture hardware, while the adoption rate for remote-sensing technologies among American farmers stood at 38%. More than two-thirds of farmers were using or willing to adapt to farm management software. The study also highlighted that large farms were 45% more likely to adopt agriculture technology than smaller farms, citing scale factors to generate positive ROI.
The growing focus on sustainable practices and innovative technologies among farmers to enhance their productivity not only bodes well for the future of the agriculture industry but also presents an opportunity for organizations that provide these technologies to cater to farmers’ diverse needs across different regions.
Methodology
For this article, we sifted through screeners to get a pool of stocks in the agricultural inputs and farm products industries. We also referred to our previous articles on the industry to further enrich our list of stocks. From there, we picked the top 15 companies with the highest market cap, as of the close of the day on Friday, January 31, 2025. The 15 biggest agriculture stocks are ranked in ascending order of market cap.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)
Market Cap: $19.72 billion
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is an American multinational corporation that produces processed food. The company works closely with over 11,000 independent livestock and poultry farmers, supplying them with birds, feed, and technical advice to ensure high-quality protein for consumers.
During its Q1 2025 earnings call on February 3, the company announced delivering top and bottom-line growth year-over-year. It reported a revenue of $13.62 billion, up 2.3% from last year, and beating expectations of $13.5 billion. Adjusted net earnings per share of $1.14 were also up 65% from Q1 2024. This was Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s third successive quarter of year-over-year growth in sales, operating income, and earnings per share, and the best quarterly performance for the company in two years. The strong results were driven by improved execution across the business, especially the Chicken segment, which had another exceptional quarter.
After strong Q1 results, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has raised guidance for the full year 2025. It anticipates revenue growth to be between flat and one percent, driven by continued consumer demand to add protein to their diets. The company’s share price has increased by 1.07% since the announcement of these quarterly results.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is also prepared for the impact of tariffs that President Trump has planned for Canada, China, and Mexico. The company had considered the risks when it upgraded its guidance for the full year and has contingency plans in place to move products to other markets if required.
Investor sentiment around TSN continues to improve. According to Insider Monkey’s database for Q3 2024, 37 hedge funds held a stake in the company, up from 27 at the end of the second quarter. It is one of the best agriculture stocks to buy.
Overall TSN ranks 6th on our list of the biggest agriculture stocks in 2025. While we acknowledge the potential of TSN as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than TSN but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
