Typhoo Tea bought out of administration by British vapes maker

Typhoo, founded in 1903, is Britain’s oldest pre-packaged tea brand - Martin Keene/PA Archive

Typhoo, one of Britain’s oldest tea companies, has been bought out of administration by a major UK vaping manufacturer.

Typhoo Tea collapsed last week after finding no way of paying back tens of millions of debts, but has been acquired in a £10.2m takeover by vaping company Supreme.

London-listed Supreme, best known for e-cigarette brands 88Vape and Elfbar and for distributing batteries and lightbulbs, said the deal “brought one of the most iconic UK consumer brands into the Supreme family”.

Announcing the takeover on Monday, it said the deal included the £7.5m owed to Typhoo by its customers.

Typhoo, founded in 1903, is Britain’s oldest pre-packaged tea brand. It was badly hit by a break-in at its Merseyside factory last year that caused extensive damage and led to the facility being sold.

The company, whose products have been advertised by Nigella Lawson and Ben Fogle, has struggled as more consumers have switched to coffee and energy drinks.

Nigella Lawson and Ben Fogle have both featured in Typhoo advertising campaigns - Dave J. Hogan

It appointed administrators from Kroll, who last week said the company was exploring sales. Typhoo had £73m in debt at the end of September 2023.

Supreme said that in the future the company would operate with a “much reduced overhead base” and that it expected the group to be comfortably profitable. It said existing operations would not be disrupted.

Typhoo lost £4.6m in the year to October 2024 on revenues of £20m, down from £34m in 2022.

Supreme is one of Britain’s biggest distributors of Duracell and Energizer batteries but makes the majority of its sales from vaping products.

It said buying Typhoo would mean around half of its revenues would now not be coming from vapes after expanding into areas such as soft drinks in recent years.

“The acquisition of Typhoo Tea marks a significant step in our broader diversification strategy and brings one of the most iconic UK consumer brands into the Supreme family,” Sandy Chadha, its chief executive, said.

“I believe Typhoo Tea will thrive under our ownership, further benefitting from Supreme’s significant market reach and successful track record in creating brand loyalty, making us an ideal fit for this business.”