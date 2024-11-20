Types of Power of Attorney in Georgia

A woman researching different powers of attorney in Georgia.

A power of attorney (POA) is a legal document that grants one person the authority to act on behalf of another, making it a fundamental tool for managing personal, financial or medical affairs. State laws govern powers of attorney, and Georgia's approach is different from many, with many options tailored to specific uses. A financial advisor can help you determine which type of power of attorney you should add to your estate plan.

How a Power of Attorney Works in Georgia

In Georgia, a POA can be invaluable for managing financial, legal or health-related matters, especially when the principal is unable to do so themselves due to illness or absence. The POA lets the principal define the agent’s powers, whether broad or limited to specific tasks.

To create a power of attorney in the Peach State, the principal must be of sound mind and capable of understanding the implications of the document. The process involves drafting the POA, specifying the powers granted and signing it in the presence of a notary public.

In addition to fulfilling these basic legal requirements, it’s advisable to consult with an estate planning attorney to ensure that the document meets all statutory specifications and accurately reflects the principal’s intentions. Once executed, the POA should be distributed to relevant parties, such as financial institutions or healthcare providers.

5 Powers of Attorney in Georgia

There are five primary powers of attorney that you can create in Georgia. Each serves a specific purpose, so make sure you do your research when developing your estate plan.

1. Durable Power of Attorney

A durable power of attorney remains in effect even if the principal becomes incapacitated. Not all powers of attorney are durable, but in Georgia, a power of attorney is typically considered durable unless it explicitly states that it becomes ineffective in the event of the principal's incapacity. This type of POA is useful for long-term planning, allowing the agent to manage the principal’s affairs without interruption if the principal becomes incapacitated.

2. Non-Durable Power of Attorney

Unlike its durable counterpart, a non-durable power of attorney becomes effective immediately and is only valid as long as the principal is capable of making their own decisions. This type of POA is often used for specific transactions or short-term arrangements, such as selling a property or managing financial matters while the principal is temporarily unavailable.

