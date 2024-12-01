Report: Can You Increase Your Retirement Savings by 20% With This Portfolio Strategy?

If you’re saving for retirement, a broad market index portfolio is typically a good option. Investing in a target date fund or S&P 500 index fund, for instance, are low-cost ways to gain broad market exposure. However, newly published research indicates there may be a significantly more lucrative way to handle your nest egg.

An analysis from Dimensional Fund Advisors suggests retirement savers can do better than following the standard advice to use index funds, for instance, to get a balanced portfolio. Portfolios built with a focus on size, value and profitability premiums can generate more assets and better longevity than broad market portfolios, according to the DFA research. In fact, a DFA researcher calculated that a portfolio that emphasizes these premiums would leave a hypothetical investor with at least 20% more money by age 65, even if market returns were less than the historical average.

“These results are encouraging. A portfolio that incorporates controlled, moderate premium exposure can strike a balance between higher expected returns than the market and the cost of slightly higher volatility and moderate tracking error,” DFA’s Mathieu Pellerin wrote in his paper “How Targeting the Size, Value, and Profitability Premiums Can Improve Retirement Outcomes.”

“As a result, targeting these long-term drivers of stock returns is likely to increase assets at the beginning of retirement.”

What Are Size, Value and Profitability Premiums?

As part of its research, DFA compared the simulated performance of a broad market index portfolio – represented by the Center for Research in Security Prices (CRSP) 1-10 index – against that of the Dimensional US Adjusted Market 1 Index.

The DFA index comprises 14% fewer stocks than the CRSP index and places a greater emphasis on size, value and profitability premiums. Here’s how the firm defines each:

Size premium: The tendency of small-cap stocks to outperform large-cap stocks

Value premium: The tendency of undervalued stocks – those with low price-to-book-value ratios – to outperform

Profitability premium: The tendency of companies with relatively high operating profits to outperform those with lower profitability

As a result, the DFA index is more heavily weighted in small-cap and value stocks, as well as companies with higher profits.

Premiums Produce Better Retirement Outcomes

To test the long-term viability of its premium-based portfolio, DFA ran an extensive set of simulations and compared the results against the CRSP market index.

