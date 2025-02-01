Tyler Reddick Set to Run 'Unbannable' Jordan Paint Scheme Amid NASCAR Court Drama

Sean Gardner - Getty Images



Last week, 23XI Racing released Tyler Reddick's first livery of the 2025 season, set to race at Bowman Gray Stadium in the only preseason event, The Clash. The livery was taken offline a few hours later, but it's been seen around the pits as of Saturday.

Why are people worked up about a paint scheme? Jordan Brand, a primary sponsor for Reddick and holding of team owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan, is running a scheme around the "Unbannable" nature of the Air Jordan 1. It is a complex sports history moment 40 years in the making and maybe a not-so-subtle jab in the ongoing legal case between 23XI, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR.

While the livery directly references the marketing campaign celebrating 40 years since the creation of Jordan 1s and the NBA controversy that helped the brand rise to superstardom in the 1980s, it can also be seen as a symbol of victory, as 23XI was granted the right to run as a chartered team in the 2025 season amid the ongoing court case.

The NBA wanted to ban Jordan from wearing his own shoes. Instead, they fined him $5,000 for every game he played in a pair of Air Jordan 1s. Nike, in turn, paid the fines as it was a drop in the bucket of revenue that the controversy was creating for the brand.

In an interview with Fox Sports'Bob Pockrass on Friday, Reddick deflected the possible reference to the NASCAR lawsuit with a measured response about the potential double meaning.

Jordan Brand is a global brand, right?" Reddick answered. "They have a life outside of racing, and they sell shoes all over the world.I can understand that, I know what the idea and what they’re going to do, I’m not going to talk to you about it today. Keeping in mind the rollout and what they’ve got planned, there’s not a lot I can talk about, but I’m excited to once we get to that point."

The No. 45 livery is just one marketing tactic Jordan is using in the relaunch of the Air Jordan 1; others include the 'banning' of shoes on the Michael Jordan statue at United Center, where Jordan's former team, the Chicago Bulls, plays, and a redacted bar across select Air Jordan 1s on the Nike website.

