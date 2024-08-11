Ty Majeski Wins at Richmond and the NASCAR Trucks Playoffs are Officially Set

Sean Gardner - Getty Images

Ty Majeski won at Richmond Raceway Saturday night after having to run through the field after earning a penalty for an uncontrolled tire on pit lane. Majeski won his second in a row, winning the TSport 200 last month before NASCAR's Olympic break.

The 10 drivers are now confirmed for the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs, with Taylor Gray, Ben Rhodes, and Daniel Dye being the final three drivers to lock in on points.

After the first stage, Christen Eckles clinched the regular-season championship, and Taylor Gray clinched his playoff position with points. This left two positions remaining in the playoffs and four drivers, Ben Rhodes and Daniel Dye, above the cut line and Tanner Gray and Stewart Friesen below it.

The No. 7 car, this week piloted by Connor Zilisch, clinched a playoff spot with its rotating drivers. Zilisch would later end up in the wall after contact with the No. 32 with under 15 laps to go and immediately retire.

The middle section of the NASCAR Truck race at Richmond Raceway was plagued with cautions throwing the potential playoff drivers through the field.



Grant Enfinger took the lead with 133 laps remaining and won the second stage. He carried his lead until 30 laps to go when Corey Heim passed him. The eighth caution came out, and every driver on the lead lap pitted for fresh tires, hoping to set up a 22-lap sprint race.

Ty Majeski took the lead on the restart before Zilisch's hard hit into the wall set the field up for the ninth caution. On the restart, Majeski battled with Layne Riggs, Enfinger, and Eckes four wide but pulled away as the three continued to battle amonst themself.

Majeski took the victory with Eckes 0.97 seconds behind. Taylor Gray passed Enfinger out of the final turn to secure his third-place finish.

Rhodes and Dye, the final two to make it into the playoffs, finished seventh and eighth.

Tanner Gray was the first driver to miss the playoffs and did so by one point, citing just not doing enough when everything was on the line

"We just weren't good enough all day. We didn't have the speed; we didn't have the balance," Gray told FS1.

The Truck Series will have a week off before playoffs begin at the Milwaukee Mile.

