Two Stocks Goldman Sachs Thinks Will Dominate 2025

Recently, Goldman Sachs added Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH, Financial) and Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER, Financial) to its U.S. Conviction List, expressing strong confidence in their growth prospects through 2025 and beyond.

Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove says that Norwegian Cruise Line is in a strong position to have in the premium cruise segment. HundredX data points to an accelerating Net Purchase Intent (NPI) or consumer demand. Still, Dove also highlights significant cost-saving opportunities that the company will pursue following a management restructuring in 2023. Norwegian is forecasting that by 2025, it will reap another 2.5 percentage point yield to unit cost spread, as well as reduce its valuation gap vis-a-vis its rival Royal Caribbean.

However, Goldman Sachs is still bullish on Uber Technologies; analyst Mark Delaney forecasts a 39% compound annual EBITDA growth rate from 2023 to 2026. According to Delaney, Uber is set to post GAAP EPS of over $3.50 in 2026, well ahead of the consensus estimate. Uber, according to him, can scale end markets, improve profitability, and ratchet cross-sell and 'flywheel' effects across its platform to generate sustained growth, margins, and FCF.

The firm's additions to the Conviction List reflect Goldman Sachs' emphasis on companies well positioned to benefit from future market trends, including the advent of artificial intelligence, mergers and acquisition expansion, deglobalization, re-powering America and resurgent U.S. consumer spending.

