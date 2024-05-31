Two Nice English Sports Cars Are Selling at Lucky Collector Car Auction Tomorrow

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Which would you add to your English car collection?

Lucky Collector Car Auction is set to dazzle automotive enthusiasts tomorrow with the sale of two exceptional English sports cars. These meticulously maintained vehicles, each embodying the quintessential charm and performance of British motoring heritage, promise to be the highlights of the auction. Both cars offer a unique blend of classic style and driving pleasure, making them highly desirable additions to any collection.

The first of the pair is a stunning 1965 Jaguar E-Type, renowned for its sleek design and powerful performance. Joining it is a beautifully preserved 1973 MG B GT, a model celebrated for its elegant lines and spirited driving dynamics. With their pristine conditions and storied histories, these two English icons are poised to attract significant attention and competitive bidding from collectors and enthusiasts alike.

1959 Jaguar XK150 FHC

Lot #135 features a stunning 1959 Jaguar XK150 Fixed Head Coupe, equipped with a 3.4-liter twin-cam six-cylinder engine and a four-speed manual transmission. Lovingly restored by Gerard Coachworks, a renowned Jaguar specialist, this matching-numbers classic has been meticulously cared for with no expense spared.

ADVERTISEMENT

This remarkable vehicle has remained within the same family for 63 years, originally purchased by the seller's grandfather. Finished in elegant Mason's Black with a tan interior, this XK150 is in phenomenal condition and comes to market for the first time in over six decades due to the current owner's health issues. This is truly a once-in-three-lifetimes opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. See it here.

1956 Austin Healey 100-4 BN2

This 1956 Austin Healey 100-4 BN2 is a standout with its fresh two-tone finish, new interior, and new top. Lovingly restored, this "Awesome" Healey is ready to impress with its classic charm and impeccable condition. Don't miss the chance to own this beautifully updated British sports car at the Lucky Collector Car Auction. See it here.

This interesting vehicle is selling at Lucky Car Auction’s Spring Classic this weekend- June 1st and 2nd. Visit Luckyoldcar.com to register to bid and to see all their unique vehicles and automobila.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.