Twinkie maker Hostess monitoring RFK Jr's anti-sugar, anti-packaged food agenda

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Twinkie maker JM Smucker is planning to monitor and assess any changes in food and nutrition regulations that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could implement as President-elect Donald Trump's potential top health agency head.

Kennedy said during his run for U.S. president as an independent that he wanted to "Make America Healthy Again," calling out additives, chemicals and sugar used in packaged foods and sodas as culprits for causing chronic illness in the United States.

The views of the nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services on food could put Smucker -- which manufactures Uncrustables frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and which acquired Hostess, the maker of Twinkies, Ho Hos and Donettes, last year -- on the defensive.

"As it relates to the incoming administration under RFK's leadership, we need to assess any policy decisions," said Smucker Chief Financial Officer Tucker Marshall. "We continue to monitor and assess what ultimately his agenda and policies will be."

Tucker added that despite Kennedy's rhetoric, consumers want to eat sweets, such as Hostess' Twinkies, danishes and Donettes.

Food industry experts also expect Kennedy will push for limits on dyes used to color food. Smucker's sugar-free jams, jellies and preserves include food dyes, the company said.

"The company will continue to review ingredients to ensure alignment with the expectations of consumers and all of its products will continue to meet all regulatory requirements," Smucker said.

Shares of packaged food companies including Smucker, Kraft Heinz, which makes kids' meal kit Lunchables and frozen food manufacturer Conagra fell after Kennedy was nominated. Hot Pockets maker Nestle sought to play down differences with Kennedy, saying the company also believes in regenerative, cleaner agriculture.

