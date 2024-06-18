Twin-Plug 3.4L-Powered 1971 Porsche 911T Coupe 5-Speed for Sale on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Meticulously refurbished 1971 Porsche 911T with a twin-plug 3.4L engine.

For sale on Bring a Trailer is a stunning Twin-Plug 3.4L-Powered 1971 Porsche 911T Coupe 5-Speed, meticulously refurbished and modified under previous ownership. This exceptional vehicle, currently listed by a dealer in North Salem, New York, is powered by a replacement 3.4L twin-plug flat-six engine mated to a 915 five-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential. Originally delivered in Gemini Blue Metallic, the body was later repainted in the striking Viper Green and fitted with several modifications, including fender flares, a fiberglass hood, decklid, and bumpers. The car's aesthetic enhancements include a centrally-mounted fuel filler, hood-mounted driving lights, and silver 15" Fuchs wheels with black insets.

The wheels, staggered in width, are equipped with Michelin TB5R Racing tires and complemented by performance upgrades such as StopTech four-piston brake calipers, Tarett Engineering sway bars, and 31mm torsion bars. Inside, the cabin is re-trimmed in luxurious brown leather, featuring aftermarket sport seats, a color-matched dashboard, rear parcel shelf, and door panels. Rennline drilled aluminum floorboards and power windows add a touch of modern convenience, while a MOMO Prototipo steering wheel with a green centering stripe frames the central 8k-rpm tachometer, 180-mph speedometer, and a quartz clock. The six-digit odometer shows 600 miles, though total mileage is unknown.

The performance capabilities of this 911T are equally impressive. The replacement flat-six engine, reportedly enlarged from 3.2 to 3.4 liters, includes twin-plug ignition, dual 46mm PMO carburetors, 911S-style camshafts, and 10.5:1 compression. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a replacement type 915 five-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential. A custom stainless steel exhaust system with an M&K muffler ensures this classic Porsche not only looks the part but sounds and performs like a modern sports car. This remarkable vehicle is now available for enthusiasts to bid on, representing a unique blend of classic design and contemporary performance.

Story continues

1600Veloce is a top-seller on Bring A Trailer with over 1,000 vehicles listed. Use their Premium Partnership to present your vehicle in the best way possible and avoid a long wait. Visit http://1600Veloce.com to learn more.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.