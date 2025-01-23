Twilio jumps after announcing strong guidance; unveils $2B share buyback program

Investing.com -- Twilio jumped in afterhours trading after announcing that it expects adjusted earnings to come in at the top range of guidance for the fourth quarter and the software maker unveiled positive guidance for next couple years through 2027.

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) was up more than 9% in recent trade.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings for Q4 at the top end of guidance on revenue growth for Q4 of about 11%. The company previous said it expects adjusted EPS in range of $0.95 to $1.00 for Q4. Analysts expect Q4 EPS to come in at about $1.00.

In separate update at its investor day event, the company also unveiled its three-year framework. For 2025, the company is expecting free cash flow in a range of $825M to $850M on 7% to 8% revenue growth year over year.

Looking further ahead to 2027, Twilio is targeting adjusted operating margin increasing betweeen 21% and 22%.

The company also unveiled a $2 billion share buyback program.

