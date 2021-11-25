Canada markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P/TSX

    21,642.93
    +94.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,701.46
    +10.76 (+0.23%)
     

  • DOW

    35,804.38
    -9.42 (-0.03%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7907
    +0.0008 (+0.10%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.14
    -0.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    74,669.91
    +2,535.16 (+3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,486.47
    +65.95 (+4.64%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,790.20
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,331.46
    +3.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    -0.0220 (-1.32%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,845.23
    +70.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.58
    -0.80 (-4.13%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,310.37
    +24.05 (+0.33%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    29,499.28
    +196.62 (+0.67%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.7047
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

Turkmenistan's president further expands his son's clout

·1 min read

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan’s autocratic president has put his only son in charge of the Central Asian nation's energy sector, further expanding his clout in a move seen as laying the foundations for a political dynasty.

Speaking at a meeting with officials, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov told his son, Serdar, whom he previously appointed deputy prime minister in charge of economic and financial issues, to also oversee the energy complex, the government daily Neutral Turkmenistan reported Thursday.

Berdymukhamedov, 64, presides over the government and doesn’t have a prime minister, meaning that his 40-year-old son answers directly to him.

The president’s son, who had previously served as a regional governor, a Cabinet minister and held other senior positions, is widely viewed as being groomed to succeed his father, who has established a pervasive cult of personality since becoming Turkmenistan’s leader in 2006.

Turkmenistan’s economy is overwhelmingly dependent on exports of its vast natural gas reserves.

China is the main export market for Turkmen gas, and the country ships smaller amounts to Russia. The Central Asian nation also has been working to build a pipeline that would pump gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Berdymukhamedov instructed his son to intensify efforts to sign more gas export contracts.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Siesta Key 's Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry Are Engaged: 'The Best Thing I Ever Did'

    Garrett Miller got down on one knee in front of a "Marry Me" sign

  • Ethiopia to US: Stop spreading 'false information' about war

    Ethiopia’s government on Thursday warned the United States against “spreading false information” as fighting in the country’s yearlong war draws closer to the capital, Addis Ababa, while thousands protested outside the U.S. and British embassies. Ethiopia’s war is not only against forces from the country’s Tigray region “but also with colonialism of the powerful states of the West,” government spokesman Kebede Desisa said. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who announced this week he was going to the battlefront to direct the army, once cast the conflict as a “law enforcement operation” against the Tigray leaders who had long dominated the national government before a political falling-out.

  • Fifty shades of grey hair, as royals and celebs go natural

    Meet the stars who are ageing gracefully.

  • Richard III archaeologists strike again with Roman mosaic

    A team of archaeologists from the University of Leicester in central England certainly appear to have the golden touch. Nearly a decade on from uncovering the remains of King Richard III under a car park near Leicester Cathedral, the university's archaeological team have unearthed a Roman mosaic featuring the great Greek hero of Achilles in battle with brave Hector during the Trojan War — this time in a farmer's field about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of London. John Thomas, deputy director of University of Leicester Archaeological Services and project manager on the excavations, said the mosaic says a lot about the person who commissioned it in the late Roman period, between the 3rd and 4th century.

  • Peter Jackson on how Tolkien stopped a Beatles LOTR film

    While making his Beatles series Get Back, the director learned about the Fab Four's letdown.

  • Shop steep price cuts on the Galaxy phones, watches, TVs and more during Samsung's Black Friday sale

    Samsung Black Friday 2021 deals dropped early. You can save hundreds on Samsung TVs, Galaxy phones, Galaxy buds, tablets and other electronics.

  • All regional COVID clinics exclusively for kids now: Hirji

    With the rollout of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children age five to 11, Niagara’s top doctor says public health clinics from now until Christmas will be exclusively for that age group. All children whose parents want them vaccinated can get their first jab before Christmas, said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Niagara’s acting medical officer of health. Vaccines for children will also be available through a family's primary care providers, he said. Pharmacies are also expecting to receiv

  • Final men's downhill training session for Lake Louise World Cup cancelled

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Thursday's downhill training session for the men's World Cup at Lake Louise has been cancelled. The weather forecast for the third and final day of training on Thursday called for cloudy skies with a few flurries and an expected snowfall of one to three centimetres. "After having (two) successful trainings, the jury together with the (organizing committee) have decided to cancel (Thursday's) 3rd DH training run in order to best preserve the conditions of the slope," the FIS

  • STL bus drivers to strike on Nov. 26-27: A union decision that unnecessarily hurts Laval transit users

    The Société de transport de Laval (STL) deplores the fact that Laval transit users will bear the brunt of yet another strike called by the bus drivers' union and scheduled to take place on November 26 and 27. The union's decision will result in significant disruptions to bus service, affecting Laval residents as well as Laval businesses and their customers. During the strike, bus service will be scaled back severely on Friday and halted on Saturday.

  • Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals 2021: Best Bose 700, 500 & 300 Soundbar Savings Monitored by Retail Fuse

    BOSTON, November 25, 2021--Save on a selection of Bose soundbar deals at the Black Friday sale, including Samsung & Roku soundbar savings

  • Best Hydrow Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2021): Top Hydrow Rowing Machine & More Sales Reviewed by Deal Tomato

    BOSTON, November 25, 2021--Black Friday & Cyber Monday Hydrow deals for 2021 have landed, explore the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday Hydrow rowing machine discounts

  • Black Friday & Cyber Monday Verizon Galaxy Deals 2021: Top Samsung Smartwatch & Smartphone Deals Shared by The Consumer Post

    BOSTON, November 25, 2021--The top Black Friday & Cyber Monday Verizon Galaxy watch & phone deals for 2021, featuring Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Watch4 & more deals

  • iPhone XS & X Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2021): Top Apple iPhone X, XS Max & XS Sales Compared by Retail Egg

    BOSTON, November 25, 2021--Compare the best iPhone XS & X deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021, together with the top Apple iPhone sales. Links to the top deals are listed below.

  • Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday ASICS Deals 2021: Top Sportswear & Shoes Deals Highlighted by Save Bubble

    BOSTON, November 25, 2021--Black Friday & Cyber Monday ASICS deals have arrived, review the best running shoes, sneakers, sports bag & more deals below

  • Seniors get their COVID booster at NOTL clinic

    A steady stream of seniors from all over Niagara flowed into the NOTL Community Centre last Friday where public health nurses gave them their third shot, a COVID-19 vaccine booster. Inside, public health staff gave patients the choice of receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. They also did brief education sessions about the merits of each available booster and answered questions about side effects and other concerns. Four vaccine stations were set up in one of the centre's meeting rooms

  • In postelection review, PBO told to look at costing platforms outside campaign

    OTTAWA — The parliamentary budget office says demand from parties to cost their campaign promises shot well past expected this year, but is stopping short of saying it must review planks between general elections. Since 2019, political parties have been able to ask the budget office to review the costing of their campaign promises 120 days before a fixed election date. But this past campaign came two years ahead of time after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pulled the plug on his minority Liberal

  • Tobacco Alternatives Markets, Q2 2021 - Analysing the Market & Key Dynamics, Key Consumer & Innovation Trends and Future Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

    DUBLIN, November 25, 2021--The "Tobacco Alternatives Market, Q2 2021 - Analysing Market & its Dynamics, Key Consumer & Innovation Trends and Future Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

  • We're live tracking 300+ best deals to shop this Black Friday from Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more

    Shop the best Black Friday 2021 deals around—we've got your roundup of all the best deals from Target, Walmart, Amazon and more.

  • Peru communities resolute on mine shutdowns despite government shift

    Communities in Peru's Ayacucho region say they will resume protests against the mining sector if the government of leftist President Pedro Castillo breaches what they call a signed agreement to shutter mines, local leaders told Reuters. Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez said last week that the government would not approve extensions for four mines over environmental concerns raised by local communities.