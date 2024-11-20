Turkish home appliances maker Beko to cut 1,935 jobs in Italy, sources say

ROME (Reuters) - Beko, the home appliances brand owned by Turkey's Arcelik, plans to cut almost 2,000 jobs in Italy, trade union sources said on Wednesday.

The company announced 1,935 redundancies during a meeting with unions hosted by Italy's industry ministry, the sources said, confirming Italian press reports. Beko did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, the ministry said in a statement the plan put forward by Beko's executives was not acceptable, adding the government would use all means at its disposal to try to safeguard jobs.

The biggest planned cuts - 541 jobs - involve a fridge factory in the northern province of Varese, where however three production lines would be maintained.

Two other sites - a freezer factory in Siena and a plant for washing machines and dryers in the central Marche region - are set to close, with the loss of 610 jobs in total, according to the sources.

Beko took on the Italian operations as part of its purchase of Whirlpool's European domestic appliances business, which was approved last year by EU antitrust regulators.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Alvise Armellini, editing by Keith Weir)