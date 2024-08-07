Advertisement
Tullow Oil reports higher profit for first half of 2024

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Worker walks at a Tullow Oil explorational drilling site in Lokichar

(Reuters) - West Africa-focused Tullow Oil posted a higher profit for the first six months of 2024, helped by higher crude prices.

Crude prices have edged higher in the first six months of the year, getting a boost from an OPEC+ production cut extension, supply worries from escalating tensions in the Middle East and expectations of interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. [O/R]

Tullow said its realised oil price after hedging for the reported period was $77.7 per barrel, higher than $73.3 per barrel last year.

Total production for the first-half of the year rose marginally to 63.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd), from last year's about 62 kboepd.

The company posted a profit of $196 million for the six months ended June 30, higher than the $70 million it posted last year.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)