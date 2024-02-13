Tui to leave London Stock Exchange in fresh blow to City

tui plane

Tui shareholders have voted to quit a listing on the London stock market and move to Frankfurt in the latest post-Brexit blow to the Square Mile.

Investors overwhelmingly backed a resolution to cancel its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, with 98.35pc voting in favour of the proposal.

Tui will upgrade its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of the shake-up, giving it a more prominent position in the MDAX50, Frankfurt’s version of the FTSE 100.

The decision to terminate its presence on the UK stock market is because of less frequent trading of Tui shares in London.

Three quarters of purchases and sales of Tui shares are conducted on the German market, with the rest in the UK.

Mathias Kiep, the Tui finance chief, told investors at the company’s annual meeting that shifting to Frankfurt was in the “best interests of shareholders and the company”.

“Share ownership and liquidity of the Tui share on the stock exchanges have increasingly shifted to Germany,” he told shareholders.

“In recent months, we have also been increasingly approached by shareholders: is the current dual stock exchange listing still optimal?”

Mr Kiep added that the UK market “remains one of our core activities” and the listing change had “no impact on our strategy of a broad shareholder base”.

Tui is among a raft of companies set to exit the London stock market amid wider fears about the health of the market.

Building materials company CRH, Flutter Entertainment and packaging supplier Smurfit Kappa are all considering a secondary listing outside of London or a complete market exit.

The Government has proposed a series of reforms in an effort to try to prevent companies from moving, including easier listing rules, but they are yet to be finalised or made law.

Delphine Currie, a Reed Smith partner, said more UK listed companies would follow Tui out the door due to the uncertainty.

“Having Tui decide to move its listing to Germany so early in 2024 is a blow,” Ms Currie said.

“It’s not the last, by any means. We might see the tide being stemmed when new listing rules come in. But until people have certainty about what’s going to happen, and they know that the UK is going to be on a more equal footing with Europe, we’re still going to see people looking to other markets.”

Tui was created through a merger of several German and British travel brands in the late 1990s. These included the historic Thomas Cook brand and Thomson Travel.