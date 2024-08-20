Tugendhat attacks Labour’s ‘obsession’ with EU defence pact

Former security minister has weighed into the debate over Labour's proposed pact with the EU - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Tom Tugendhat has attacked Sir Keir Starmer’s “obsession” with Europe amid scrutiny of the Government’s plans for a new defence pact with the EU.

The Tory leadership candidate claimed Sir Keir’s ambition to forge closer defence ties with the EU risked imposing unnecessary red tape on Britain’s military at a time of rising geopolitical tensions.

Mr Tugendhat told The Telegraph: “We don’t need to add complexity to conflict. I know the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary’s obsession with the EU is their priority, but we need to be focused on keeping our country and our allies safe.

“With Nato, the Combined Joint Expeditionary Force and the intelligence agreements we have with European countries, we already have a deep and globally significant defence and security agreement with our partners – just not through the EU.

“Our commitments are long-standing and tested. They don’t need another layer of bureaucracy when speed and trust are essential.”

The former security minister, who is one of six candidates hoping to replace Rishi Sunak as Conservative Party leader, weighed into the debate over Labour’s proposed pact with the EU following a recent report from the Legatum Institute think tank.

The report warned that the Government’s plan would lead to a loss of sovereignty post-Brexit and could sow potential division within Nato.

Its criticism was laid out in response to Labour’s manifesto, which vowed to “rebuild relationships with key European allies, including France and Germany, through increased defence and security co-operation”.

John Healey, Defence Secretary (left) said last month that the Government will increase defence spending to 2.5pc 'as soon as possible' - Stefan Rousseau/PA

A Legatum spokesman said: “The Government is attempting to frame the security pact as part of a ‘reset’ with Europe: the planned pact will go beyond defence and security and risks opening a Pandora’s Box that would see the UK once again forced to accept EU rules.”

Mr Tugendhat, who has called for military spending to rise from two to three per cent of GDP, said the Government should “start by delivering what we need rather than banging on about Europe”.

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, and John Healey, the Defence Secretary said last month that the Government will increase defence spending to 2.5pc “as soon as possible”.

However, Sir Keir’s party has been criticised for refusing to put a date on when the target will be met, unlike his predecessor Rishi Sunak who vowed to achieve it by 2030.

The Prime Minister was earlier this week accused of weakening Britain’s support for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, complained that British aid to Kyiv had started to wane in recent weeks amid its unprecedented incursion into Russian territory in the Kursk region.

Labour was contacted for comment.