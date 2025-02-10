GuruFocus.com
Tube Investments of India Ltd (NSE:TIINDIA) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth ...
GuruFocus News
4 min read

  • Revenue: INR1,910 crores in Q3 FY25 compared to INR1,898 crores in the same period last year.

  • Profit Before Tax: INR212 crores compared to INR210 crores in the same period last year.

  • Return on Invested Capital (ROIC): 43% compared to 54% in the previous year period.

  • Free Cash Flow: INR70 crores for the quarter.

  • Engineering Business Revenue: INR1,212 crores compared to INR1,229 crores in the corresponding quarter.

  • Engineering Business PBIT: INR156 crores compared to INR153 crores in the corresponding quarter.

  • Metal Formed Business Revenue: INR400 crores compared to INR392 crores in the corresponding quarter last year.

  • Metal Formed Business PBIT: INR40 crores compared to INR47 crores in the corresponding quarter.

  • Bicycle Business Revenue: INR142 crores compared to INR147 crores in the corresponding quarter.

  • Bicycle Business Loss: Negative INR0.82 crores compared to INR8 crores in the corresponding quarter.

  • Others Revenue: INR252 crores compared to INR219 crores in the corresponding quarter.

  • Others PBIT: INR11 crores compared to INR14 crores in the corresponding quarter.

  • Consolidated Revenue: INR4,812 crores compared to INR4,197 crores in the corresponding quarter.

  • Consolidated Profit: INR427 crores compared to INR395 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

  • CG Power Revenue: INR2,516 crores compared to INR1,979 crores.

  • CG Power Profit Before Exceptional Items and Tax: INR335 crores compared to INR264 crores.

  • Shanti Gears Revenue: INR158 crores compared to INR126 crores in the corresponding quarter.

  • Shanti Gears Profit Before Tax: INR35 crores compared to INR24 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Release Date: February 04, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Tube Investments of India Ltd (NSE:TIINDIA) reported a consolidated revenue increase to INR4,812 crores from INR4,197 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

  • The company's subsidiary, CG Power, showed significant growth with consolidated revenue rising to INR2,516 crores from INR1,979 crores.

  • Shanti Gears, another subsidiary, also demonstrated strong performance with revenue increasing to INR158 crores from INR126 crores.

  • The Engineering business maintained stable PBIT at INR156 crores, slightly up from INR153 crores in the corresponding quarter.

  • The company is actively expanding its EV business, with plans to seed new products in the market by Q4 and full-fledged commercial sales starting in April 2025.

