Tube Investments of India Ltd (NSE:TIINDIA) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth ...

Revenue: INR1,910 crores in Q3 FY25 compared to INR1,898 crores in the same period last year.

Profit Before Tax: INR212 crores compared to INR210 crores in the same period last year.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC): 43% compared to 54% in the previous year period.

Free Cash Flow: INR70 crores for the quarter.

Engineering Business Revenue: INR1,212 crores compared to INR1,229 crores in the corresponding quarter.

Engineering Business PBIT: INR156 crores compared to INR153 crores in the corresponding quarter.

Metal Formed Business Revenue: INR400 crores compared to INR392 crores in the corresponding quarter last year.

Metal Formed Business PBIT: INR40 crores compared to INR47 crores in the corresponding quarter.

Bicycle Business Revenue: INR142 crores compared to INR147 crores in the corresponding quarter.

Bicycle Business Loss: Negative INR0.82 crores compared to INR8 crores in the corresponding quarter.

Others Revenue: INR252 crores compared to INR219 crores in the corresponding quarter.

Others PBIT: INR11 crores compared to INR14 crores in the corresponding quarter.

Consolidated Revenue: INR4,812 crores compared to INR4,197 crores in the corresponding quarter.

Consolidated Profit: INR427 crores compared to INR395 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

CG Power Revenue: INR2,516 crores compared to INR1,979 crores.

CG Power Profit Before Exceptional Items and Tax: INR335 crores compared to INR264 crores.

Shanti Gears Revenue: INR158 crores compared to INR126 crores in the corresponding quarter.