TSX Penny Stock Highlights For December 2024

While the backup in bond yields over the past few months has impacted bond prices, it also sets the stage for stronger performance ahead as yields are typically the key driver of fixed-income returns. In this context, investing in penny stocks—often seen as a niche area—can still present growth opportunities, especially when these stocks are backed by strong financial health. Despite being considered somewhat outdated, penny stocks continue to offer potential for significant returns at lower price points by focusing on smaller or newer companies with solid fundamentals.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Canada
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Findev (TSXV:FDI)
|
CA$0.445
|
CA$12.75M
|
★★★★★★
|
Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND)
|
CA$3.92
|
CA$372.82M
|
★★★★★★
|
Pulse Seismic (TSX:PSD)
|
CA$2.30
|
CA$117.44M
|
★★★★★★
|
Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM)
|
CA$4.20
|
CA$939.87M
|
★★★★★★
|
PetroTal (TSX:TAL)
|
CA$0.55
|
CA$510.73M
|
★★★★★★
|
Foraco International (TSX:FAR)
|
CA$2.35
|
CA$224.43M
|
★★★★★☆
|
East West Petroleum (TSXV:EW)
|
CA$0.04
|
CA$3.62M
|
★★★★★★
|
NamSys (TSXV:CTZ)
|
CA$1.26
|
CA$33.58M
|
★★★★★★
|
Hemisphere Energy (TSXV:HME)
|
CA$1.84
|
CA$174.58M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Enterprise Group (TSX:E)
|
CA$1.84
|
CA$116.34M
|
★★★★☆☆
Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.
Tartisan Nickel
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Tartisan Nickel Corp. is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru, with a market cap of CA$31.10 million.
Operations: There are no reported revenue segments for the company.
Market Cap: CA$31.1M
Tartisan Nickel Corp., with a market cap of CA$31.10 million, remains pre-revenue and unprofitable, having reported increased losses over the past five years. Despite this, the company has recently raised CA$1.5 million through a private placement to support its activities, including infrastructure development at the Kenbridge Nickel Project in Ontario. The company's short-term assets exceed liabilities, and it holds more cash than debt with no long-term liabilities. While volatility has decreased over the past year, Tartisan's negative return on equity highlights ongoing financial challenges amid its exploration efforts in Canada and Peru.
-
California Nanotechnologies
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: California Nanotechnologies Corp. focuses on the research, development, and production of nanocrystalline materials through grain size reduction and has a market cap of CA$39.31 million.
Operations: California Nanotechnologies does not report distinct revenue segments.
Market Cap: CA$39.31M
California Nanotechnologies Corp., with a market cap of CA$39.31 million, has shown mixed financial performance. While the company reported sales of US$1.52 million in the recent quarter, it incurred a net loss compared to a profit in the previous year. Despite negative earnings growth and shareholder dilution over the past year, its debt levels are well-managed, with more cash than total debt and strong interest coverage by EBIT. The management team is relatively new, but improvements in shareholder equity reflect progress over time. The company's high return on equity suggests some underlying operational strengths despite current challenges.
-
Avante
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions across several countries including Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom with a market cap of CA$33.04 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its security segment, generating CA$26.99 million.
Market Cap: CA$33.04M
Avante Corp., with a market cap of CA$33.04 million, is navigating the penny stock landscape through strategic innovations and expansion plans. Despite being unprofitable with increased losses over five years, Avante maintains a strong cash position exceeding its debt and liabilities, ensuring financial stability. Recent product launches like the AI-powered Halo security system demonstrate technological advancement, potentially boosting future sales. The company reported substantial revenue growth to CA$16 million for six months ending September 2024 but faced widening net losses. Avante's focus on acquisitions could enhance its market presence in high-net-worth security solutions sectors.
-
