TSX Loses Some Sparkle at Open

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as domestic GDP data and U.S. inflation numbers sparked optimism of an outsized interest rate cut in both countries.

The TSX Composite Index parted ways with 19.12 points to begin Friday at 24,014.71. On the week, though, the index advanced 147 points, or 0.6%.

The Canadian dollar deleted 0.01 cents to 74.18 cents U.S.

Blackberry beat analysts' second-quarter revenue expectations and recorded breakeven adjusted operating income and earnings per share. BlackBerry shares got tagged 30 cents, or 8.7%, to $3.15.

In the economic docket, July’s GDP rose 0.2% as increases in both services-producing industries and goods-producing industries drove the growth.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange slid 2.28 points to 592.05. Over the last five sessions, the index has added seven points, or 1.2%.

Eight of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher, with consumer discretionary stocks ahead 0.9%, energy up 0.7%, and consumer staples better by 0.6%.

The four laggards were weighed most by gold, dulling in price 1%. materials, sliding 0.9%, information technology, caving 0.7%,

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks rose Friday as traders digested new data that pointed to further progress in lowering inflation. Wall Street was also headed for solid weekly gains.

The Dow Jones Industrials prospered 341.53 points to 42,516.64

The S&P 500 index hiked 14.72 points to 5,760.09

The NASDAQ Composite inched up 6.03 points to 18,196.32. The technology-heavy index’s gains were kept in check by a more than 1% decline in Nvidia

The three major indexes are higher for the week, with the S&P 500 up nearly 1% and the Dow on pace to rise 0.5%. The NASDAQ is on track for a roughly 1.5% week-to-date advance.

Traders also received encouraging inflation data that could give the central bank more reason to confidently cut interest rates further. August’s personal consumption expenditures price index — the Federal Reserve’s favored measure of inflation — increased 0.1%, matching expectations from economists polled by Dow Jones. PCE increased 2.2% at an annualized pace, below the 2.3% forecast.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground yields to 3.77% from Thursday’s 3.80%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices forged back up 12 cents at $67.79 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices hesitated $9.90 to $2,685.00 U.S. an ounce