TSX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership Including 3 Standout Stocks

The Canadian market has shown robust performance, increasing by 1.3% over the last week and up 23% over the past year, with earnings forecasted to grow by 15% annually. In this environment, stocks with high insider ownership can be appealing as they often indicate confidence from those closest to the company's operations and potential for growth in alignment with broader market trends.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Canada

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Vox Royalty (TSX:VOXR) 11.8% 70.7% Almonty Industries (TSX:AII) 17.7% 117.6% goeasy (TSX:GSY) 21.2% 17.1% Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV) 19.4% 76.5% Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) 18.9% 59.7% Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) 10.2% 71.4% Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC) 18.3% 73% Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) 12.3% 69.8% Medicenna Therapeutics (TSX:MDNA) 15.4% 57.2% Alpha Cognition (CNSX:ACOG) 17% 69.5%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco and has a market capitalization of CA$2.40 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of $41.54 million from its production activities at the Zgounder Silver Mine in Morocco.

Insider Ownership: 10.2%

Aya Gold & Silver is experiencing significant growth, with earnings projected to rise 71.4% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Canadian market. Despite past shareholder dilution, Aya's revenue growth forecast of 46.7% annually surpasses market averages. Recent exploration results at Boumadine and Zgounder in Morocco indicate substantial mineralization potential, supporting future expansion prospects. The company’s strategic spinout of its Amizmiz Gold Project enhances its focus on core operations while maintaining substantial insider ownership influence through Mx2 Mining involvement.

Story continues

TSX:AYA Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Colliers International Group Inc. offers commercial real estate and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, with a market cap of CA$10.38 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include $2.59 billion from the Americas, $614.55 million from Asia Pacific, $496.42 million from Investment Management, and $734.93 million from Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA).

Insider Ownership: 14.1%

Colliers International Group is poised for substantial earnings growth, with forecasts indicating a 20.8% annual increase over the next three years, surpassing the Canadian market's average. Despite recent shareholder dilution and significant insider selling, its revenue growth of 11% annually is expected to outpace market averages. The company's financial position shows improvement, as evidenced by a turnaround in net income from a loss last year to US$36.72 million this quarter.

TSX:CIGI Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Artemis Gold Inc. is a gold development company that specializes in identifying, acquiring, and developing gold properties with a market cap of CA$3.09 billion.

Operations: Artemis Gold Inc. does not report any revenue segments in its financial disclosures.

Insider Ownership: 29.9%

Artemis Gold is on track for significant growth, with revenue projected to rise 45.9% annually, outpacing the Canadian market. Despite a recent net loss of CA$5.73 million in Q2 2024 and past shareholder dilution, the company remains focused on completing its Blackwater Mine project, now over 95% finished and fully funded. Analysts anticipate a stock price increase of 27.4%, although Return on Equity is expected to be modest at 12.9%.

TSXV:ARTG Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Key Takeaways

Looking For Alternative Opportunities?

TSX:AYA TSX:CIGI and TSXV:ARTG

