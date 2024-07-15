TSX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership To Watch

As the U.S. presidential campaign unfolds, key economic issues such as government debt and trade policies are poised to influence market sentiments and economic conditions. In this context, growth companies on the TSX with high insider ownership may offer a compelling watch, as these entities typically demonstrate a strong alignment between management’s interests and those of shareholders, potentially navigating through uncertain times with greater resilience.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Canada

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Vox Royalty (TSX:VOXR) 12.6% 55.0% goeasy (TSX:GSY) 21.5% 15.5% Payfare (TSX:PAY) 14.9% 38.6% Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC) 22.5% 68.4% Artemis Gold (TSXV:ARTG) 31.4% 45.6% Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) 10.3% 51.6% Magna Mining (TSXV:NICU) 10.6% 95.1% Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) 12.4% 67.2% Silver X Mining (TSXV:AGX) 14.2% 144.2% Almonty Industries (TSX:AII) 12.3% 105%

Click here to see the full list of 28 stocks from our Fast Growing TSX Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Colliers International Group Inc. operates globally, offering commercial real estate professional and investment management services, with a market capitalization of approximately CA$8.46 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its operations in the Americas (CA$2.53 billion), Asia Pacific (CA$616.58 million), Investment Management (CA$489.23 million), and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) at CA$730.10 million.

Insider Ownership: 14.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 38.3% p.a.

Colliers International Group has recently expanded its European footprint by partnering with SPGI Zurich AG, enhancing its EMEA platform. This move aligns with strategic growth, despite a forecasted revenue increase of 9.5% per year, slightly below the high-growth benchmark. Insider activity shows more buying than selling in the last quarter, indicating confidence from those within. Financially, Colliers is trading well below estimated fair value and earnings are expected to grow significantly at 38.3% annually.

Story continues

TSX:CIGI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. specializes in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa, with a market capitalization of approximately CA$26.68 billion.

Operations: The company primarily focuses on the mining and exploration of minerals and precious metals in Africa.

Insider Ownership: 12.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 67.2% p.a.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has demonstrated robust growth prospects, particularly with the early completion of its Phase 3 concentrator at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, which is expected to significantly boost copper production. Recent insider transactions show more buying than selling, reflecting confidence from within despite a recent net loss in Q1 2024. The company's revenue and earnings are projected to outpace the Canadian market substantially, with forecasts indicating very high annual growth rates in both metrics.

TSX:IVN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Artemis Gold Inc. is a gold development company engaged in identifying, acquiring, and developing gold properties, with a market capitalization of approximately CA$2.49 billion.

Operations: The company primarily generates revenue through the development of gold properties.

Insider Ownership: 31.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 45.6% p.a.

Artemis Gold, despite a significant net loss in Q1 2024, continues to progress on its Blackwater Mine project, staying within budget and on schedule for initial gold production in late 2024. The company's high insider buying activity over the past three months suggests confidence among executives even as they face financial challenges like a short cash runway. Analysts remain optimistic, projecting substantial revenue growth and profitability within three years, outpacing general market expectations.

TSXV:ARTG Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Where To Now?

Dive into all 28 of the Fast Growing TSX Companies With High Insider Ownership we have identified here.

Are these companies part of your investment strategy? Use Simply Wall St to consolidate your holdings into a portfolio and gain insights with our comprehensive analysis tools.

Simply Wall St is your key to unlocking global market trends, a free user-friendly app for forward-thinking investors.

Looking For Alternative Opportunities?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include TSX:CIGI TSXV:ARTG and

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com