TSX Gains Cushion Blow from Negative Week

It had a long road from which to return, but markets in Toronto strengthened Friday to minimize some of the gigantic losses it had suffered during a very rough week.

The TSX gained 185.54 points to close Friday to 24,549.48. On the week, the index gave back 724 points, or 2.87%.

The Canadian dollar progressed 0.17 cents to 69.60 cents U.S.

Health-care led the charge, with Tilray taking on five cents, or 3%, to $1.72, while Bausch Health Companies growing 26 cents, or 2.4%, to $10.90.

In materials, First Quantum Minerals seized $1.27, or 1.2%, to $18.68, while Hudbay Minerals tacked on 54 cents, or 4.7%, to $11.94.

Gold stocks also shone, as Iamgold jumped 29 cents, or 4%, to $7.64, while Equinox Gold gained 22 cents, or 3%.

BlackBerry shares surged 88 cents, or 20.6%, to $5.16 after the security software firm beat quarterly revenue estimates.

Economically speaking, Statistics Canada said retail trade increased 0.6% to $67.6 billion in October. Sales were up in five of nine subsectors and were led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange improved 4.29 points Friday to 586.88, floundering 21 points on the week, or 3.45%.

All 12 TSX subgroups were higher, with health-care springing 3.1,%, gold better by 1.7%, and materials moving forward 1.6%.

ON WALLSTREET

The Dow Jones Industrial Average bounced on Friday to close out a tough week that saw the index plunge 1,100 points in a single day and complete its longest losing streak since the 1970s. Some cooler-than-expected inflation data helped fuel Friday’s bounce.

The 30-stock index popped 498.02 points, or 1.2%, to 42,840.26.

Read:

The S&P 500 index recovered 63.77 points, or 1.1%, to 5,930.85

The NASDAQ rocketed 199.83 points, or 1%, to 19,572.60

November’s reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metric - increased 2.4% year-over-year. That was a tad less than economists expected and helped defuse some of the bearishness that arose earlier this week when the Fed said it would dial back future rate cuts in part because of stubborn inflation.

Stocks that were taking losses earlier in the session such as Nvidia and Tesla led the Friday comeback. Tesla was last higher by about 1%. Nvidia gained 2%.

Story Continues