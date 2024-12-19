TSX down for sixth day as higher bond yields weigh

By Ragini Mathur

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for the sixth straight session on Thursday, as rising bond yields weighed on economically sensitive sectors such as industrials and real estate.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.5% to 24,444.47 points, trading near a six-week low.

The declines came even as Wall Street attempted a rebound from sharp losses on Wednesday, when the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates as expected, but Chair Jerome Powell said more reductions in borrowing costs hinge on further progress in lowering stubbornly high inflation.

Crude oil and silver prices came under pressure for a second day.

"A strong U.S. dollar is not good for commodities. It is not a good thing for our commodities-based economy," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

The policy announcement showed heightened uncertainty ahead of Donald Trump entering the White House.

Although Trump may have been just at the periphery of officials' thinking at the Fed, he was a central focus in Ottawa when Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quit after clashing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on how to handle possible U.S. tariffs under the next U.S. administration.

The Bank of Canada lowered interest rates last week and is expected to ease further in 2025 amid a weakening outlook.

The domestic retail sales data for November, due on Friday, could give further clues about the economy's health.

"If it's a good number, they (investors) will take it with a grain of salt. If it's a negative number, it'll just be another negative data point to tell us that the Canadian economy is stagnant," Small said.

Industrial stocks fell 1%, while real estate dropped 0.7%, as the prospect of fewer U.S. rate cuts supported U.S. and Canadian bond yields.

Canada's 10-year Treasury yield touched a more than three-week high at 3.329%.

Company-wise, Vermilion Energy rose 4.1% after the oil and gas firm forecast 2025 free cash flow above analysts' estimates.

(Reporting by Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)