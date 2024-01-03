TSX Finishes in Red

Equities in Canada’s largest centre again had trouble getting untracked Wednesday, with profit-taking likely continuing after December’s soaring readings.

The TSX Composite lost 53.56 points to greet the closing bell Wednesday at 20,818.58.

The Canadian dollar sank 0.20 cents to 74.87 cents U.S.

Gold took its share of bruises Wednesday, with Eldorado Gold losing 90 cents, or 5.4%, to $15.91, while Wesdome Gold lopped off 34 cents, or 4.4%, to $7.44.

In consumer stocks, Aritzia handed back $1.11, or 4.1%, to $25.96, while Magna International ditched $4.33, or 5.5%, to $74.56.

In materials, First Majestic Silver lost 55 cents, or 6.9%, to $7.43, while Osisko Mining dipped 15 cents, or 5.4%, to $2.61.

On the upside, energy gushed, with Suncor leaped $2.48, or 5.8%, to $45.25, while Peyto Exploration gained 62 cents, or 5.2%, to $12.66.

Health-care stocks were haler, with Tilray better by eight cents, or 2.7%, to $3.05, while Bausch Health Companies acquired nine cents to $10.44.

Among communications, BCE took on 48 cents to $54.30, while Cogeco Communications vaulted 47 cents to $61.08.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 3.68 points to 550.07.

All but three of 12 subgroups lost ground Wednesday, with gold dulling in price 2.1%, while consumer discretionary was off 1.7% and materials suffered 1.3%.

The three gainers proved to be energy, popping 3.3%, while health-care gained 0.6%, and communications advanced 0.4%.

Read:

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks fell for a second day on Wednesday to start the year, with the NASDAQ building on its worst daily performance in nearly three months.

Story continues

The Dow Jones Industrials dwindled 284.85 points to end Wednesday at 37,430.19.

The S&P 500 sank 38.02 points to 4,704.81.

The NASDAQ dropped 173.73 points, or 1.3%, to 14,592.21, marking its fourth consecutive losing session.

Other tech stalwarts Nvidia, Tesla and Meta all declined Wednesday.

The major averages were also under pressure Wednesday afternoon following the release of the Fed’s latest meeting minutes, as they showed the central bank was still not quite ready to lower rates.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury recovered lost ground, forcing down yields to 3.91% from Tuesday’s 3.94%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices jumped $2.64 to $73.02 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices waned $23.90 to $2,049.50.