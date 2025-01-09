TSX Finishes Day with Gains

Equity markets in Canada ended higher on Thursday, led by gains for metal mining shares, but the move was limited as investors awaited employment data both sides of the border and braced for a potentially more volatile year for financial markets.

The TSX regained 21.68 points to close Thursday at 25,073.36.

The Canadian dollar dipped 0.06 cents at 69.49 cents U.S.

All eyes will be on U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due Friday, as it is a key indicator for markets to gauge the inflation direction and policy rate path of the Federal Reserve.

The Fed signaled a more cautious pace of rate cuts at its last monetary policy meeting, and traders now expect the first trim this year in either May or June,

Back home, domestic employment figures, also due on Friday, will set the tone for policy easing by the Bank of Canada.

Economists forecast that Canada's economy added 25,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate edged up to 6.9% from 6.8% in November.

In corporate news, Canadian Natural Resources projected increased production for 2025, as it bets on higher demand amid tight oil supplies. Natural Resources dished off eight cents to $46.91.

Elsewhere, K92 Mining shares rose 26 cents, or 2.6%, to $10.29.

Capstone Mining weighed most by materials stocks, down 43 cents, or 4.9%, to $9.23, while Lundin Mining lost 33 cents, or 2.6%, to $12.94.

In gold stocks, Lundin Gold hiked $1.83, or 5.9%, to $32.87, while Equinox Gold captured 35 cents, or 4.2%, to $8.70.

Among health-care concerns, Bausch Health Companies galloped 34 cents, or 3%, to $11.61, while Sienna Senior Living took on a dime to $8.70.

Communications did not fare so well, as Rogers fell 43 cents, or 1%, to $43.48, while BCE slipped 30 cents to $33.69.

In the industrial sector, Bombardier faltered $2.45, or 2.6%, to $93.03, while GFL Environmental lost 61 cents, or 1%, to $63.69.

The utility sector was in the red, with Innergex trailing Wednesday by 15 cents, or 1.9%, to $7.76, while Boralex fell 40 cents, or 1.5%, to $27.00.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange gained 4.95 points to 615.68.

Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher on the day, led my materials, up 1.9%, while health-care prospered 1%, and gold shone 0.9%.

