TSX Falls Back Weighed by Energy, Health-Care

Investors continued Tuesday to take profits from the rich heights experienced in weeks past, weighed most by energy.

The TSX Composite Index dumped 89.01 points to conclude Tuesday at 23,259.96.

The Canadian dollar inched ahead 0.20 cents to 74.37 cents U.S.

Health-care stocks suffered, especially Tilray Brands, off 15 cents, or 6%, to $2.37.

Bank earnings are expected to keep the investors intrigued throughout the week with highly anticipated earnings from the Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

RBC shares obtained 53 cents to $156.57, while National shares skidded 74 cents to $119.89, while Commerce shares gained 50 cents to $74.12.

In energy, IPCO dwindled 87 cents, or 4.3%, to $19.33, while CES Energy Solutions sank 26 cents, or 3.2%, to $7.88.

Health-care stocks fell, with Tilray off 14 cents, or 5.6%, to $2.38, while Sienna Senior Living went down eight cents to $15.21.

Materials moved south, with Interfor Corp. down 57 cents, or 3.3%, to $16.76, while West Fraser Timber dished off $2.68, or 2.2%, to $119.21.

Real-estate concerns tried to right the ship, with H&R REIT units hiking 22 cents, or 2.2%, to $10.42, and Killam REIT taking on 39 cents, or 2%, to $20.08.

In consumer staples, Alimentation Couche-Tard climbed 97 cents, or 1.2%, to $79.36, while Empire Company gained 17 cents to $38.21.

In consumer discretionary stocks, Gildan Activewear picked up $1.35, or 2.3%, to $60.34, while Dollarama captured 89 cents to $137.00

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange fell 4.49 points to 573.03.

Read:

Story continues

All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were negative, with energy slipping 1.9%, health-care sliding 1.7%, and materials toppling 0.9%

The three gainers were real-estate, collecting 1%, consumer staples, nosing up 0.2%, and consumer discretionary stocks, eking up 0.1%..

ON WALLSTREET

The S&P 500 rose slightly on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a major earnings report later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrials muscled higher 9.98 points to conclude Tuesday at 41,250.50, its second record close in a row.

The much-broader index nicked ahead 8.96 points to 5,625.80

The NASDAQ recovered 29.06 points to 17,754.82.

Investors are eager to see earnings from top artificial intelligence beneficiary Nvidia after Wednesday’s closing bell. Shares of the graphics processing unit manufacturer advanced about 1.5% on Tuesday. Nvidia has become a key bellwether for tech stocks and AI more broadly, and investors will look toward its fiscal second-quarter results to gauge the health of the AI trade.

Traders are unanimously forecasting a rate cut at the central bank’s Sept.17-18 policy meeting of at least 25 basis points.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury decreased, raising yields to 3.84% from Monday’s 3.82%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices sank $1.71 at $75.71 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices re-strengthened $4.70 to $2,559.80.

