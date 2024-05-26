Tsogo Sun (JSE:TSG) Has Announced A Dividend Of ZAR0.40

Tsogo Sun Limited (JSE:TSG) will pay a dividend of ZAR0.40 on the 29th of July. This means that the annual payment will be 7.7% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Tsogo Sun's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Tsogo Sun's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 13.3% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 31%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was ZAR0.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ZAR0.87. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Tsogo Sun has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Tsogo Sun's Dividend

It is generally not great to see the dividend being cut, but we don't think this should happen much if at all in the future given that Tsogo Sun has the makings of a solid income stock moving forward. Reducing the amount it is paying as a dividend can protect the company's balance sheet, keeping the dividend sustainable for longer. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Tsogo Sun that investors should take into consideration. Is Tsogo Sun not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

