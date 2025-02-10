TSMC sees Q1 revenue near lower end of guidance on January earthquake impact

(Reuters) - TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue would be closer to the lower end of its guidance, as it expects a $161 million impact from an earthquake that rocked the island in January.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the dominant maker of advanced chips and a major supplier to companies including Apple and Nvidia, estimated losses from the earthquake that hit southern Taiwan in late January to be about NT$5.3 billion ($161 million), net of insurance claims.

As a result, the revenue forecast "is now anticipated to be closer to the lower end of the guidance range of $25 billion and $25.8 billion", the company said in a statement.

The earthquake resulted in the scrapping of some semiconductor wafers, but there was no structural damage to its chip production facilities and normal operations have resumed, it said.

The company is working to recover the lost production and there is no change to its full-year outlook.

