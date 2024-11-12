Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited's (NYSE:TEN) top owners are individual investors with 38% stake, while 24% is held by institutions

Key Insights

Significant control over Tsakos Energy Navigation by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 15 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

19% of Tsakos Energy Navigation is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TEN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 38% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 24% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Tsakos Energy Navigation.

View our latest analysis for Tsakos Energy Navigation

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tsakos Energy Navigation?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Tsakos Energy Navigation already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Tsakos Energy Navigation's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Tsakos Energy Navigation is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Panagiotis Tsakos with 11% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Tsakos Holdings Foundation and Nikolas Tsakos, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 8.4%. Nikolas Tsakos, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 15 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Story Continues