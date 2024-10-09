Truworths International Ltd (FRA:IUE) (Full Year 2024) Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Cash ...

Dividends: ZAR2.2 billion returned in dividends for the year.

Debt: Low debt at ZAR300 million at the end of the period.

Investment: ZAR352 million invested in a new distribution center in Cape Town.

Gross Margin: Decline in Truworths margin, especially in the second half.

Revenue Growth: Group sales up 4% on a pro forma basis.

Headline Earnings: Up 2% on a pro forma basis.

Diluted HEPS: Up 1% on a pro forma basis.

Return on Equity: Around 36%.

Cash Flow: Group cash flow was very positive.

Net Debt: ZAR300 million at the end of the period.

Store Expansion: Eight new stores opened in Office, three stores expanded.

E-commerce Growth: 34% growth, contributing 5% to total sales.

Office Sales Growth: 11% sales growth in a tough climate.

Free Cash Flow: ZAR1.3 billion generated by Truworths.

Net Bad Debt: Decreased by ZAR190 million.

Trade Receivables: Down 2%.

Inventory: Up 3%.

Operating Margin: Down in the last two years but still attractive.

Return on Assets: Close to the upper end of medium-term targets.

Active Customers: 2.9 million active customers.

Release Date: September 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Truworths International Ltd (FRA:IUE) reported strong cash generation with a realization rate of 99% for the period.

The company returned ZAR2.2 billion in dividends for the year, maintaining a robust balance sheet with low debt.

Truworths International Ltd achieved all medium-term financial targets and improved scores on broad-based black economic empowerment.

The company experienced strong e-commerce growth of 34%, contributing 5% to total sales.

Office UK, a subsidiary, showed excellent performance with 11% sales growth and significant improvement in EBITDA and margins.

Negative Points

Truworths International Ltd faced a decline in sales by 3% in Truworths Africa, impacting overall performance.

The company experienced challenges due to global supply chain disruptions and a late onset of winter, affecting sales and stock levels.

There was a decline in gross margin and operating margins, particularly in the second half of the year.

The macroeconomic environment in South Africa and the UK resulted in pressure on disposable income and lower consumer confidence.

Return on equity and return on capital have declined over the last two years, attributed to impairment reversals and unwinding of share buyback programs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the expected credit losses allowance of ZAR 449 million and whether it involves debt factoring? A: Emanuel Cristaudo, Joint Deputy CEO and CFO, clarified that there is no debt factoring involved. The amount represents a movement of the provision from the active portfolio to a rehabilitation portfolio, as accounts transition between these categories.

Q: What is the state of stock going into spring/summer, and will there be a need to clear more stock due to poor winter sales? A: Michael Mark, Chairman, assured that Truworths maintains a clean stock policy, ensuring terminal stock levels are met through markdowns if necessary. The stock is as clean as usual, with no degradation expected.

Q: How is Truworths positioned to compete in the online sales market, especially against competitors like Shein and Temu? A: Michael Mark stated that Truworths' e-commerce is performing well, contributing 5% to total sales. The company's credit system supports online shopping, and they are actively working with the National Clothing Retail Federation to ensure fair competition.

Q: Is the current top-line performance in Office UK sustainable, and what differentiates Office from competitors like JD? A: Michael Mark explained that Office is a niche fashion shoe store focusing on ladies' fashion and sneakers, which differentiates it from larger sports chains. The unique positioning and strong brand relationships support its sustainability.

Q: How does Truworths plan to manage inventory and stock levels considering consumer liquidity and potential economic improvements? A: Sarah Proudfoot, Joint Deputy CEO, emphasized the company's focus on reactivity and quick response capabilities through internal design and local manufacturing. Truworths is confident in its stock levels and product mix heading into the festive season.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

