Truth Social's Company Awkwardly Admits Outsourcing A Few Jobs To Mexico

Truth Social’s parent company copped to a truth that might make Republican nominee Donald Trump look like a hypocrite: Trump Media has hired coding contractors in Mexico while Trump vows to punish businesses that outsource, ProPublica reported Saturday.

A rep for the company told the news outlet that it was using two workers and accused ProPublica of sensationalizing the story.

But according to ProPublica, there’s more to it.

Staff deemed the south-of-the-border hirings as betrayals of their “America First” ethos, a source said, and a whistleblower letter accused CEO Devin Nunes, a former GOP congressman, of asserting a policy to hire only foreign contractors.

The Trump Media spokesperson declined to comment to ProPublica on how much the workers are being paid, in addition to how many were employed over time. A board member, meanwhile, defended the practice because he said Trump Media is a global multimedia company.

In a moment of posturing about his “America First” platform, Trump recently threatened farm equipment maker John Deere with a 200% tariff if it relocates part of its operation to Mexico following domestic layoffs. However, the Republican nominee’s tough talk may actually be counterproductive. Tariffs could jack up domestic prices, many economists claim.

In February, Trump was sued by Truth Social co-founders who said the former president was trying to bilk them out of their shares.

Read the full Truth Social investigation at ProPublica.

Related...