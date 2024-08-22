Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.23

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.23 per share on the 15th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Trustmark Will Pay Out More Than It Is Earning

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Trustmark has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. But while this history shows that the company was able to sustain its dividend for a decent period of time, its most recent earnings report shows that the company did not make enough earnings to cover its dividend payout. This is an alarming sign that could mean that Trustmark's dividend at its current rate may no longer be sustainable for longer.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 112.5%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the future payout ratio reaching 186% over the next year.

Trustmark Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10 years. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 36% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Trustmark's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Trustmark is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Trustmark that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

